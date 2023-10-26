Estonian prosecutor's office charges man over provision ofassisted suicide device

News
Paul Tammert
Paul Tammert Source: ERR
News

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office has sent to the courts criminal charges in relation to an individual who constructed, and rented out for financial gain, a "device" by which users could administer their own assisted suicide, via a lethal gas. Two people reportedly took their own lives as a result of his services.

The suspect, Paul Tammert (pictured) is charged with providing illegal health care services. 

The Prosecutor's Office told ERR that: "According to the charge sheet, [Tammert] rented out the device at his own discretion at least three times to people, two of whom died as a result of using said device, while in the third case the process was left incomplete, since the device ran out of gas."

Kairi Kaldoja, lead prosecutor at the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, said that according to the indictment, Tammert offered people health status assessments, then permitted them to make use of a gas which can cause fatality when inhaled, i.e. he provided healthcare services for which he was not licensed.

Kaldoja said: "Paul Tammert first assessed whether a person's mental acuity was adequate enough to be able to make their own decisions at the same time that their physical health had been sufficiently incurable to warrant ending their own life."

"Having completed an assessment, he rented out a device which allowed the person to utilize the lethal gas. According to the prosecutor's office, a doctor's qualification and a health service license are required both to assess people's health conditions and to use any gas which has an effect on those individuals' health, yet Paul Tammert lacks both of these," Kaldoja went on.

Even with such permission, Tammert would not legally have been able to act unilaterally in his actions.

"Matters of life and death are vital and hence must be very clearly legislated for. Under current law, there is no legislation which would permit one person alone to decide on the life and well-being of another person. Far less can an individual do so this without the capacity and competence to assess health and to make such actions in this area."

If found guilty, the suspect may face a fine, or up to three years in prison.

Active, voluntary euthanasia is not legal in Estonia, the device in question would be operated by the patient having been handed over by Tammert, thus constituting assisted suicide.

Editor's note: The original article title and text was amended from 'euthanasia' following a complaint from Paul Tammert.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

20:23

Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

19:50

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

19:40

Elering relying on insurance to cover damaged infrastructure, not EU Updated

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

19:25

Estonian festival I Land Sound wins coveted environmental awareness award

19:12

Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

18:49

Müller: Current ECB interest rate levels high enough to tackle inflation

17:56

Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

17:25

Full 2023 program announced for Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonia's largest, unique lake system dries up under shale mining pressures

25.10

Photo: Chinese ship that crossed gas pipeline is missing anchor

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

25.10

Tartu's Annelinn district captures imagination of Hollywood moviemakers

26.10

Despite criticism, Estonia to move forward with NY, SF consulate closures Updated

09:48

Estonian police patrol in Latvia apprehends over 100 illegal migrants

26.10

Estonia wants Russia to return Laidoner plaque from demolished memorial

26.10

Anti-misinfo site: Rakvere sausages pressed into Kremlin propaganda service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: