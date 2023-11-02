Three candidates after Estonian cultural paper's editor-in-chief spot

News
October 13, 2023 issue of Estonian cultural newspaper Sirp.
October 13, 2023 issue of Estonian cultural newspaper Sirp. Source: ERR
News

As Kaarel Tarand's current five-year term as editor-in-chief of Sirp, an Estonian cultural newspaper, draws to a close, he is being joined by two other candidates interested in the job.

The third candidate's application for the position arrived slightly later than the first two as it was submitted by mail, ERR said Thursday.

A committee will make its selection in mid-November.

Toomas Väljataga, chair of the supervisory board of the publishing Kultuurileht Foundation, declined to reveal who the other candidates alongside Tarand are or what qualities they possess.

"How good they are will be determined by the committee," Väljataga said.

Committee members will vote for the paper's next editor-in-chief on November 13. The selected candidate will likewise be granted a five-year contract.

Väljataga has previously told ERR that he is pleased with the publication in its current form, and that they have given no consideration to dropping its print edition.

"Sirp is accessible both online as well as on paper," he noted. "This combination hasn't led to any significant drop in the number of print subscribers, while online reader numbers have rather continued to rise. All materials are accessible both online and on paper. So right now this combination is working satisfactorily."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship

16:23

City of Tartu taking Estonia to court over care reform

15:55

Audit Office: State institutions' server rooms need better protection

15:24

Estonian Defense League to systematically train drone operators

14:50

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

14:27

Estonia sends fourth ESTPOL8 rotation to Latvian-Belarusian border

13:49

Teachers' pay negotiations postponed, November strike still possible

13:18

Eesti Energia's third-quarter profit up 55 percent

12:46

Three candidates after Estonian cultural paper's editor-in-chief spot

11:59

October in Estonian supermarkets: Meat getting more and more expensive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

31.10

Construction of Ülemiste's Rail Baltic terminal gets underway

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

01.11

Estonia's social nerve on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

01.11

Tallinn sets zero traffic deaths goal in new mobility plan

01.11

Mysterious Russian research vessel near Balticconnector in June

07:59

Bank of Estonia forecasts unemployment growth

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: