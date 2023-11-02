Three candidates after Estonian cultural paper's editor-in-chief spot

As Kaarel Tarand's current five-year term as editor-in-chief of Sirp, an Estonian cultural newspaper, draws to a close, he is being joined by two other candidates interested in the job.

The third candidate's application for the position arrived slightly later than the first two as it was submitted by mail, ERR said Thursday.

A committee will make its selection in mid-November.

Toomas Väljataga, chair of the supervisory board of the publishing Kultuurileht Foundation, declined to reveal who the other candidates alongside Tarand are or what qualities they possess.

"How good they are will be determined by the committee," Väljataga said.

Committee members will vote for the paper's next editor-in-chief on November 13. The selected candidate will likewise be granted a five-year contract.

Väljataga has previously told ERR that he is pleased with the publication in its current form, and that they have given no consideration to dropping its print edition.

"Sirp is accessible both online as well as on paper," he noted. "This combination hasn't led to any significant drop in the number of print subscribers, while online reader numbers have rather continued to rise. All materials are accessible both online and on paper. So right now this combination is working satisfactorily."

