2,000 hectare nature reserve planned for Harku Municipality

News
Sõrve forests in Harku Municipality.
Sõrve forests in Harku Municipality. Source: "Osoon"
News

A draft bill approving a new nature reserve in Harku Municipality in Harju County has been sent for approval by Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform). The proposal was first made 16 years ago but has been slowed down by arguments over limestone deposits.

The Sõrve Nature Reserve will cover more than 2,000 hectares. The local municipality first proposed the idea in 2006 and this is the second time the draft has been submitted.

Last year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications approved the draft on the condition that three areas (purple in the map below) – totaling 177 hectares – were omitted from the protected zone so the resources beneath the ground could be extracted. Harku Quarry (red on the map) is located near by.

Val Rajasaar, Harku Council member, said these areas are in the middle of the proposed area and if they were included it would make the project pointless.

'Where you dig, you lose the whole natural ecosystem and landscape," he said.

The proposed 2,000 nature reserve. The ministry recommended excluding the three purple areas. Source: ERR

Michal said extraction will not be allowed under the current government. "And it is reasonable to make this decision in order to end this kind of expectation and create a nature reserve so that the picture is clear," he said.

Harku Municipality said the nature reserve will help Estonia fulfill the European Union's biodiversity strategy of putting 30 percent of land under protection. Additionally, establishing a protected area for birds of prey would be good news.

"There are up to ten times as many cuckoos in the forests of Sõrve as in managed forests, and up to three times as many as in forests similar to Lahemaa National Park," said Rajasaar.

The minister hopes to receive feedback from ministries in the coming weeks. The government will then make a final decision.

Landowners whose property is slated to be part of the reserve will be eligible for compensation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:45

2,000 hectare nature reserve planned for Harku Municipality

20:11

Gallery: Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina visits Estonia

19:38

Fewer and fewer Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia

19:11

Eesti Energia planning to build hydrogen power plant in coming years

18:44

MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

18:12

Legal scholars: EU law may block extradition of Estonian citizens to US

17:49

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced Updated

17:30

Tallinn to standardize childcare service support procedures

17:01

Ott Tänak: M-Sport did not offer me a new contract

16:50

Estonia's Mark Lajal out in Helsinki despite perfect second set comeback

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration Updated

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

13:02

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

09:56

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

09:25

Belarusian culture, language, and history is being destroyed – interview

07.11

Friday's planned strike illegal, Estonian ministry claims in letter to schools

17:49

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: