Top US intelligence official Ronald S. Moultrie visits Estonia

US Department of Defence Under Secretary for Defense for Intelligence & Security Ronald S. Moultrie at the memorial to the victims of communism, in Tallinn.
US Department of Defence Under Secretary for Defense for Intelligence & Security Ronald S. Moultrie at the memorial to the victims of communism, in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Defense
United States Department of Defense Under Secretary for Defense for Intelligence & Security (USDI&S) Ronald S. Moultrie visited Estonia this week, and discussed regional security, global challenges and security cooperation.

USDI&S Moultrie met with Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm, Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Military Intelligence Centre Col. Ants Kiviselg, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Col. Kaupo Rosin, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov.

Permanent Secretary Salm and USDI&S Moultrie also visited the Maarjamäe memorial in Tallinn, which commemorates victims of communism.

US Department of Defense Under Secretary for Defense for Intelligence & Security Ronald S. Moultrie with Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm at the memorial to the victims of communism, in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Defense

Moultrie's resume includes a stint as a Russian linguist with the U.S. Air Force.

At a June 2021 House Armed Services Committee hearing on collaboration between the defense and intelligence communities, Moultrie stated that the U.S. government needs to improve its defense-intelligence information sharing with trusted foreign allies, as well as internally.

In May last year, he provided testimony at a congressional hearing regarding unexplained aerial phenomena, the first public congressional hearing into UFO sightings in the U.S. in over half a century.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

