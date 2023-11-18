Kaja Kallas re-elected as Reform Party leader

The Reform Party confirmed the composition of the new leadership and the re-election of Kaja Kallas as party leader.

General congress members were addressed by Kaja Kallas, the sole candidate for the position of party leader and the current party leader. Timo Suslov, the secretary general of the party, and Erkki Keldo, the chair of the parliamentary group, addressed the audience as well.

Kaja Kallas is re-elected as the party leader

931 members took part in the election of the leader. Kaja Kallas received 636 votes.

In 2018, Kallas received 1,067 votes and in 2020, 984 votes.

The executive board of the party elected Jürgen Ligi, Hanno Pevkuri, and Maris Lauri as vice-chairs, as proposed by Kallas.

Elected to the board are: Kristen Michal (782), Hanno Pevkur (711), Jürgen Ligi (640), Urmas Paet (625), Urmas Klass (577), Kalle Laanet (508), Marko Mihkelson (507), Maris Lauri (500), Erkki Keldo (489), Aivar Sõerd (481), Urmas Kruuse (462), Signe Riisalo (425) and Andres Sutt (424).

Mart Võrklaev (335), Hanah Lahe (303), Annely Akkermann (401), Viljar Jaamu (70), Andres Aro (56), Yoko Alender (365), Pipi-Liis Siemann (198), Oksana Tandit (88), Kalle Toomet (105), Õnne Pillak (194), Evelin Lehtsaar (76), Mario Kadastik (176), Liis Klaar (102), Eerik-Niiles Kross (418) ja Kaupo Nõlvak (86) were not elected to the board.

Three members were elected regionally in accordance with the party's statutes. Maarja Metstak was elected from northern Estonia, Irina Talviste from western Estonia, and Madis Timpson from southern Estonia.

The Reform Party chair and the board are elected for two-year terms.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

