One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

An older woman died in a fire in Tallinn's Pirita District just after midnight on Sunday, the Rescue Board said.

Emergency services were notified at 12:16 a.m. on December 10 that a house was burning in Pirita, according to a press release.

Rescuers arrived at the scene to find the two-story house burning in open flames. At 1:01 a.m., they found the body of the victim inside.

According to the incident commander, rescuers neither heard nor found evidence of a smoke detector in the home.

The exact cause and circumstances of the fire will be determined in an investigation, however the Rescue Board highlighted the importance of working smoke detectors in homes, noting that they have been legally required in Estonia since 2009.

To date, a total of 34 people have died in fires in Estonia this year.

