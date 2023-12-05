Elva cheese factory catches fire on Monday night

Late on Monday evening, the Estover cheese factory in Elva Municipality, Tartu County, caught fire. The fire was brought under control by rescue workers, with only part of the factory building left damaged.

At 11.03 p.m. on Monday, the emergency services received reports of smoke coming from the vacuum pump room of the Estover cheese factory in Elva Municipality. According to the Southern District Rescue Center (Lõuna päästekeskus), the fire was discovered by workers at the facility.

The fire did not result in any injuries or casualties.

When rescue workers arrived at the scene, the flames could be seen coming from the roof of a 300-square-meter section of the building. They began work to extinguish the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to other adjacent parts of the factory.

The fire at the Estover cheese factory. Source: Jürgen Puistaja/Lõuna päästekeskus

By 1.34 a.m. on Tuesday, the fire had been brought under control and was fully extinguished shortly before 5 a.m. Eleven rescue vehicles from Elva, Annelinn, Otepää, Tartu, Tõrva and Rõngu were involved in the response to the incident.

The fire destroyed part of the building, which had been constructed with sandwich panels. An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

