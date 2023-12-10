Estonian court: Defense Forces vaccination requirement legally groundless

News
QR code for a COVID-19 vaccination certificate displayed on a smartphone.
QR code for a COVID-19 vaccination certificate displayed on a smartphone. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A 2021 order issued by the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) requiring employees and servicemembers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 had no legal basis, a first-tier court ruled Friday.

Tartu Administrative Court ruled Friday to satisfy a collective appeal filed by members of the EDF, finding that the EDF commander's Order No. 162, issued August 31, 2021, was illegal insofar as it required servicemembers and employees to get vaccinated against COVID.

The court found that there was no legal basis for imposing vaccination requirements with an internal administrative regulation, and that the obligation to vaccinate cannot be considered a proportionate measure either.

It explained in its ruling that while the requirement imposed by the order cannot strictly be considered compulsory vaccination, it is nonetheless equal to that in effect.

For a healthy person who hasn't contracted the illness, the obligation to provide a vaccination certificate essentially amounts to compulsory vaccination, as vaccination is a prerequisite for a continued service relationship. As acquiring this certificate effectively necessitated individuals who haven't had COVID to get vaccinated against it, the court found that the order in question was essentially aimed at forcing people to get vaccinated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:20

EKRE council: People must come together to stop government's power politics

16:17

Estonian court: Defense Forces vaccination requirement legally groundless

15:12

Wintry Hiiumaa hosts pop-up glögg cafes

13:55

Center whip: Two options for finding extra funding for Estonian healthcare

12:24

Estonian ski team hit by COVID at Östersund World Cup

11:21

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

10:14

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

09.12

Estonian-founded World Cleanup Day to be named international UN event

09.12

Reform MP: Fine for hitting a pedestrian on a crossing should be €3,000

09.12

Bank of Estonia chief: Continuing decline in exports not a hopeful sign

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

08.12

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

11:21

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

09.12

Reform MP: Fine for hitting a pedestrian on a crossing should be €3,000

09.12

Weekend weather in Estonia still cold and snowy

09.12

Bank of Estonia chief: Continuing decline in exports not a hopeful sign

10:14

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: