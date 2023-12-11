Study: Freedom of speech perceived as biggest human rights concern in Estonia

News
People in Tallinn.
People in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A study commissioned by the Estonian Institute of Human Rights on what people perceive as the biggest problem in terms of human rights points to freedom of speech concerns.

Most people questioned found that the Estonian Constitution protects fundamental rights and that their overall situation in Estonia is good. However, there have been changes over the last decade in terms of which human rights people perceive as problematic.

In 2012, social equality was perceived as the biggest concern by 40 percent of respondents. Today, it comes in as the fourth most acute issue and is considered important by 15 percent of respondents.

Freedom of speech was highlighted as the biggest human rights concern this year by 25 percent of people questioned for a threefold increase compared to ten years ago.

Karmen Turk, a lawyer specializing in matters of human rights and free speech, said that the results suggest the environment in which people communicate is no longer under our control.

"It is under the control of international businesses. And I believe it is this lack of control that causes people to feel some anxiety even if their own free speech is not restricted, but they can see other people's Facebook accounts closed or their access to certain content blocked," Turk explained.

"I think it has to do with responsibility. People want to say whatever pops into their heads, while they don't want to take responsibility for their words. /.../ Now, if a new law is passed to hold you responsible for something you've said based on emotion, it may turn out that you've been undermining your own footing all along," said Aet Kukk, executive manager of the Estonian Institute of Human Rights.

Kukk was referring to the so-called hate speech legislation the Riigikogu is currently grappling with, and which the study also asked people about. Half of respondents who had familiarized themselves with the bill supported regulating hate speech using legislative means. But asked about a potential threat to freedom of speech, also around half of respondents perceived the incoming law as such.

"I'd say the public mood is somewhere in the middle. A case of I'd like to fly but not that high," Kukk remarked.

"People do not really pick up on things unless they concern them directly," the manager of the Human Rights Center added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:20

Estonian women's épée team win gold at Vancouver Fencing World Cup

11:01

Study: Freedom of speech perceived as biggest human rights concern in Estonia

10:22

Statistics: Estonia's exports down 21 percent on year to October 2023

09:41

Inbank issue of subordinated bonds oversubscribed 7.6 times

09:14

Colonel: Russia has the upper hand in some areas of soft power

08:36

Digital skills of students not always utilized in class in Estonia

07:48

EISA spends a million looking for e-residency advertising partners in Spain and Germany

10.12

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova bags silver to go with European championships gold

10.12

Book print runs shrinking, sales in Estonia increasingly moving online

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

10.12

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

10.12

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

08.12

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

10.12

Estonian court: Defense Forces vaccination requirement legally groundless

09.12

Reform MP: Fine for hitting a pedestrian on a crossing should be €3,000

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: