Jüri Ratas' portrait added to gallery of Riigikogu speakers

Source: Reio Raudheiding / Chancellory of the Riigikogu
On Wednesday, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) along with artist Aapo Puk unveiled a portrait of the former Speaker and current Deputy Speaker of the Riigikogu, Jüri Ratas (Center) at the Gallery of the Speakers of the Riigikogu in Toompea Palace.

Ratas is the youngest former Riigikogu speaker, whose portrait is displayed in the gallery.

"Ratas has served as speaker and deputy speaker of the Riigikogu as well as prime minister. As an energetic and determined leader, he still has a meaningful future ahead of him," said Hussar in a press release.

Hussar also presented Ratas with the blue, black and white Estonian national flag, which was flown atop of Pikk Hermann during his time as Riigikogu speaker.

Portrait of Jüri Ratas. Source: Reio Raudheiding/ Chancellory of the Riigikogu

The gallery of Riigikogu speakers' portraits since re-independence, first opened in Toompea Palace over 20 years ago. The first portrait to be placed in the gallery was of Ülo Nugis, painted by Evald Okas, in the year 2000.

The portrait of Toomas Savi, speaker during the VIII and IX compositions of the Riigikogu, painted by Aapo Pukk was unveiled in 2004. In 2011, Lauri Sillak, AKA "Laurentsius" painted a portrait of Ene Ergma, speaker of the X, XI and XII compositions of the Riigikogu.

The portrait of Toomas Varek was created by Orest Kormašov.

The portrait of Eiki Nestor, speaker of the XII and XIII compositions of the Riigikogu, was painted in 2015 by Jüri Arrak.

The portrait of previous Riigikogu Speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) was also painted by Lauri Sillak, AKA "Laurentsius," in 2021.

In keeping with tradition, all Riigikogu speakers since re-independence have chosen the Estonian artist who will paint their portrait for the gallery themselves.

Editor: Michael Cole

