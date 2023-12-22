Friday's weather in Estonia snowy and windy

Kadriorg Palace, home of the Kadriorg Museum in Tallinn, in the snow.
Kadriorg Palace, home of the Kadriorg Museum in Tallinn, in the snow. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
As Tallinn awoke Friday morning to a fresh dusting of snow, a White Christmas is looking likely for much of mainland Estonia. Precipitation, falling as snow and sleet, is forecast for the coming days, on Friday driven by quite strong easterlies.

Overnight Thursday to Friday's ambient temperatures were only around zero, though Easterlies in gusts up to 22 meters per second made this feel colder, as did the sleet and rain in the West, falling more as snow in much of the country.

These conditions are set to continue through the day, when temperatures will range from -1 degree Celsius to +3 degrees.

The skies are set to remain overcast with snowfall continuing on the mainland, again falling more as sleet and rain in the far West and over the islands.

This will bring hazardous road conditions in places, notably a stretch of the main Tallinn-Pärnu highway lying to the North of Pärnu itself.

Weather map for the morning of December 22, 2023. Source: ERR

As the day progresses, the easterlies will abate somewhat, to breezes of 5-12 meters per second, in gusts on the coasts of up to 17 meters per second.

The cloud will clear a little in the Southeast and over Saaremaa.

Daytime weather map for Friday, December 22, 2023. Source: ERR

Average temperatures will fall slightly over the holiday weekend, while the snowfall is set to continue.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will see nighttime lows of -10 to -3 degrees, and will average around -3 during the day – again, the West will be milder than the rest of the country.

Since the snow is set to continue Monday and temperatures are not set to dip below zero, much of the country is due for a white Christmas, bearing in mind Christmas in Estonia is marked on the evening of 24th, as in most Northern European countries – though 25th is a national holiday.

Stormier conditions are forecast from Tuesday, December 26, also a national holiday.

Four-day weather prognosis for the Christmas break, Saturday, December 23 to Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Source: ERR

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar.

