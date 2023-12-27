Estonian prosecutor's office speaks to Slava Ukraini whistleblower

Slava Ukraini logo.
Slava Ukraini logo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Oleksandr Chernov, who exposed possible fraud at the Estonian humanitarian organization Slava Ukraini, was called to testify in Kyiv on Friday by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. Estonian prosecutors were talking with the Ukrainian whistleblower as well.

Chernov said he could not give details of the questioning at the General Prosecutor's Office, but the subject was the partner of the Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini in Ukraine, the foundation All for Victory.

Chernov himself is facing criminal charges in Ukraine for illegal handling of ammunition and weapons, but that was not brought up on Friday.

"I was called and questioned about the fund," he said, adding that there were no other questions asked.

Chernov said he was also contacted twice by Estonian investigators. "I got a call once in May and then in October or early November," he said, but added that he could not comment at the moment on what he had discussed with Estonian investigators.

The Estonian prosecutor's office said that it had communicated with Chernov through Ukrainian investigators, and that Chernov had previously been contacted by the PPA.

"We have established a joint investigative team with Ukraine to determine whether the funds collected by Slava Ukraini were used for the intended purpose in Ukraine, so we have been in ongoing contact with our Ukrainian counterparts on the Chernov case," State Prosecutor Triinu Olev.

The Prosecutor's Office is currently working on evidence, a significant part of which comes from Ukraine. "Ukraine has recently provided Estonia with a very significant amount of important information. This evidence is being processed, and this will allow us to decide what our next steps will be," Olev said.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

