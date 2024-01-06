Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

News
A small village store.
A small village store. Source: ERR
News

Kaja Sööt, long-time shopkeeper at the Metsavenna dairy store in the village of Vastse-Roosa near the Estonian-Latvian border, told ERR show "Vikerhommik" that although the small store does not make a profit, it plays an important role in keeping the village community together.

Sööt has been a shopkeeper for 50 years. She is now retired but still occasionally helps out in the shop. "You have to treat your customers well. In the countryside it's not easy, young people tend to go to the city. You have to have something to offer to get them to come here," Sööt said.

Thirty years ago, there was always a long line at the store. "Especially at lunchtime, when the workers came in. We had quite a lot of people back then," said Sööt, adding that it can be busy now too, especially in the summer. "That's when the tourists come, thanks to the fact that we have a film location here - the Varga Hill," she said.

In winter, however, people come to the area thanks to its ski slopes and toboggan runs.

Sööt says the shop also attracts a lot of visitors from far and wide, including Latvians who come to buy cheese. Asked if Latvians don't know how to make cheese themselves, Sööt said she didn't think they so.

Turnover is of course down compared to the past, according to Sööt. While some small shops have been able to make ends meet thanks to alcohol sales, that is no longer the case. "I don't think we drink that much. Maybe those who used to buy it have gone to another world and younger people don't drink so much anymore."

Sometimes people come to the shop just to complain about their worries. "We chat, we offer tea and coffee - there's always someone. People want to be together," said Sööt.

Sööt thinks people would be very sad if the shop were to close at some point. "It's not for profit, but just to keep people together. If Meel (Meelis Mõttus, dairy manager - ed.) wasn't here in the village, I think there would be no life."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Expert: Half Estonia's housing associations have not insured buildings

13:40

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

12:55

2024 Eesti Laul semi-final comes to Tartu on January 20

11:57

Estonian and Latvian clubs go head-to-head in inaugural 'Livonian Winter League'

11:00

Gallery: Rémy Martin and Estonian National Orchestra's New Year concert

10:06

Free entry at top Tallinn museums on first 'Museum Sunday' of 2024

09:15

Kristina Kallas not predicting long life for Center Party

08:10

Winter conditions prove perfect for dog sledding in Estonia

05.01

Aivar Hundimägi: Economy doing better than feared

05.01

Estonian pair win Curling Super Series opener in Canada

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

05.01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.01

Finns' Friday night sauna in part behind day's peak power prices in Estonia

05.01

Iltalehti: Russia behind GPS disturbances in Baltic Sea region

05.01

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party Updated

04.01

Cars struggling in Estonia's cold snap

04.01

Russia announces closing Narva border point to vehicles from February

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: