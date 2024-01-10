Ringvaade: Supermarket basket of goods slightly cheaper on year

A shopping cart in a supermarket in Estonia.
A shopping cart in a supermarket in Estonia. Source: Maxima
Notwithstanding the near-runaway inflation seen in Estonia in 2023, the price of a basket of goods fell slightly on year, ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" reported on Tuesday.

Whereas the basket of good cost €37.98 (see below for "Ringvaade'" selection of items) this week, one year ago the same assortment came to €37.78, making for a fall of 0.53 percent (i.e. 20 cents).

Of significant price changes among specific items and brands, the price of bread fell by 34 percent on year to January; milk, by 31 percent, "Ringvaade" reported. Bananas, sour cream and cheese also saw a price drop over that period.

With some products the movement was in the opposite direction, most notably washing powder and lastevorst ("children's sausage," a bologna-type processed sausage), which both rose by 13 percent. Beer, too, among key products, has become costlier over the past year, by 6 percent.

Canned foods, yoghurt, minced meat, chocolate and rice all cost essentially the same now as they did a year ago, "Ringvaade" found.

"Ringvaade" shopping basket January 2024, by item, with 2023 figure in brackets:

Rukkipala rye bread, 330g: €0.79 (down from €1.19 in January 2023).

Rakvere Lastevorst 600g: €3.39 (up from €2.99)

Merevaik cream cheese 200g: €1.69 (€1.79).

Alma yogurt 1 liter: €1.85 (no change).

Eesti juust sliced cheese 500g: €5.99 (€6.49).

Ariel washing powder 1kg: €8.99 (€7.99)

Bananas per kilo: €1.35 (€1.59)

Milk per liter: €0.59 (€0.85)

Tallinna brand canned sprats 250g: €2.99 (unchanged)

Sour cream (hapukoor) 20 percent fat, 500g: €1.49 (€1.69).

Maks&Moorits brand homemade (kodune) minced meat 500g: €3.59

Kalevi milk chocolate with nuts 100g pack: €1.79 (unchanged).

Veski Mati brand long grain rice 500g €1.49 (unchanged).

Can of A.LeCoq Premium beer: €1.79 (up from €1.69).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

