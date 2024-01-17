X

Russia can no longer disrupt Estonia's Narva Power Plants

News
Narva Power Plants.
Source: ERR
News

November 2023 saw the completion of a stationary solution to guarantee Estonia's oil shale power plants in Narva a steady supply of cooling water, meaning that Russia can no longer disrupt the plants by opening the sluices of the Narva Reservoir on its side of the border.

"There is a dam on the Narva River, with half the sluices on the Estonian side of the border and half on the Russian side, meaning that both countries can alter the water level in the river. As concerns the water supply of the Narva Power Plants, a stationary solution was finished in the final quarter of 2023 for ensuring the plants are cooled should the water level drop in the Narva River. A temporary solution was in use until recently," Mattias Kaiv, press representative for national energy giant Eesti Energia, told ERR.

"There are crisis procedures in place in the event of a drastic drop in the water level. I cannot go into any more detail, while these solutions are now ready and functional," he added.

Until recently, it was considered possible that Russia might force the power plants in Narva to shut down by opening the sluices of the Narva Reservoir. This would cause the water level to drop and cut the plants off from cooling water.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

