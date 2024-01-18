X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia terminating legal assistance agreement with Russia

News
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia will end its legal assistance agreement with Russia, the government decided on Thursday. A draft law will be submitted to the Riigikogu.

The subject was first discussed in December and the move will lower judicial cooperation with Russia to the same basis as with all other third countries. 

"One of the preconditions for the agreement is trust in the legal system of the other country and we have no trust in Russia," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. 

"For as long as Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine continues, we must keep up our efforts to isolate Russia on the international stage and maintain the bilateral relations between Estonia and Russia at the absolute minimum level," he said explaining the decision to end the agreement. 

"Our goal is to terminate the agreement at the earliest opportunity because it is our clear position that we do not cooperate with an aggressor."

The current agreement primarily concerns family law, such as alimony payments, and commercial law, regarding day-to-day relations between firms on either side of the border.

Terminating the agreement is not likely to drastically change the situation, as Estonian courts will still be able to process judgments relating to the Russian Federation.

In September, Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) said: "There were a total of 240 requests for legal assistance in 2022, primarily to Estonia, from Russia."

Treaty enforcement has been problematic as Russia does not always enforce Estonian rulings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Gallery: Eesti Laul semifinal rehearsals underway

16:57

Estonian government looks for ways to ease distribution of unused EU funds

16:19

Government to grant a further €1.2 million towards MS Estonia wreck investigation

16:02

Tallinn libraries opening early at start of nationwide teachers' strike

15:46

Estonia terminating legal assistance agreement with Russia

15:10

Aavo Kokk elected as Tartu downtown cultural center (SÜKU) chief

14:38

Tallinn announces plans for Liivalaia, Pelguranna tram lines Updated

14:33

Politico: Rumors Kaja Kallas might be offered top EU job

14:22

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

14:02

Kunnas: Estonia needs more indirect fire capability, quick decisions necessary

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.01

Estonia will secure direct flights with extra funds, route procurements

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

11:50

Estonia forcing Russian head of church to leave the country by February 6

17.01

Russia can no longer disrupt Estonia's Narva Power Plants

17.01

Estonia continues to have highest interest rates in the eurozone

17.01

Difficult road conditions across Estonia due to heavy snow, blizzards

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: