Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia expires in March

A Russian flag.
A Russian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia will expire on March 18 ending 20 years of cooperation. The change will increase bureaucracy for Russian citizens living in Estonia and Estonians living in Russia.

The Riigkogu decided to terminate the agreement last year due to Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document was signed in 1993 in Moscow and entered into force in 1995.

"Russia must pay for its aggression. We must continue to do everything we can to isolate Russia internationally, and bilateral cooperation with the aggressor state must be ruled out," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"Estonia has already reduced practical contacts with Russia to an absolute minimum, and only basic administrative and technical contacts remain. Most cooperation agreements with Russia have already been terminated and terminating the agreement on legal assistance is another logical step. The legal space of Estonia has nothing in common with that of Russia."

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin can boast three achievements: Russia's growing isolation from Europe, the concomitant neutering of its economy, and the gradual deterioration of the rights and freedoms of the citizens of the Russian Federation at home and abroad.

"We are under no illusions that there is any point in signing or renewing any agreements with Russia today," he said. 

The end of the legal assistance agreement means certificates on family events (such as birth certificates and death certificates) and court settlements must have an apostille from a competent Russian authority.

The apostille requirement will be retroactive, which means that family event certificates and court settlements issued before the termination of the legal assistance agreement must include an apostille when presented in Estonia.

The same applies vice versa, that is, family event certificates, certificates of marital capacity, population registry statements and other documents issued by Estonian authorities must include an apostille from a notary in Estonia when presented in Russia. 

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) confirmed information about criminal and civil cases will continue to be exchanged.

This includes the ministry mediating the delivery of documents, collecting certificates, and applications related to proceedings on child welfare and child protection, as well as the return of children and right of access.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

