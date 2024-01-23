X

PM Kallas considering not attending Anniversary of Republic reception

News
Kaja Kallas at the Anniversary of the Republic reception on February 24, 2023.
Kaja Kallas at the Anniversary of the Republic reception on February 24, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Speaking on Vikeraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that she is concerned by President Alar Karis' decision not to invite the majority of Riigikogu members to next month's Anniversary of the Republic reception.

Kallas added, that is she therefore unsure of whether she herself will attend.

A number of Riigikogu MPs have expressed their irritation at President Karis' decision to invite only the Riigikogu leadership along with party leaders, chairs and vice-chairs of Riigikogu committees and leaders of the Riigikogu groups to the reception marking the Anniversary of the Republic. As a result, the majority of Riigikogu MPs will not be able to attend.

"I also feel affected by this choice, so I'm not sure if I myself will be able to attend this party," said Kaja Kallas.

"To be honest, I don't fully understand the president's motives. We are a parliamentary state where the people are the highest authority, the people elect the parliament and the parliament elects the prime minister and the president. So, for instance, my employer is the Riigikogu," Kallas added.

"I'm certainly not someone who is treated very gently by the Riigikogu when I go there all the time. But at the same time, I still feel that only the nomenklatura of the Riigikogu receiving an invite, I don't think that's right," she said.

Kallas acknowledged that the issue has become something of a joke to the public.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

