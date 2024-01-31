Kallas, European leaders call for 'collective effort' to arm Ukraine

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) alongside leaders from Germany, Czechia, Denmark, and the Netherlands called for long-term efforts to arm Ukraine in a joint letter to the Financial Times on Wednesday.

While Ukraine's will to fight "serves as an inspiration", the country is running out of ammunition, needs more military support, and the EU has "fallen short" of its goals to supply 1 million rounds, Kallas, Chan­cel­lor of Ger­many Olaf Scholz, Prime Min­is­ter of Den­mark Mette Fre­deriksen, Prime Min­is­ter of the Czechia Petr Fiala, and Prime Min­is­ter of the Neth­er­lands Mark Rutte wrote.

If Ukrainian soldiers are expected to continue the fight, then they need support "and the EU member states' delivery of arms and ammunition to Ukraine is more important than ever", they said.

Ministers said Ukraine needs to be provided with howitzers, tanks, UAVs and air defense "now" because orders placed today will not reach the battlefield until next year.

"The EU and its member states must renew their efforts and step up their military support. The burden is so great that all states need to do everything they can to support Ukraine — it must continue to be a collective effort," the politicians wrote.

"We call on friends and partners of Ukraine to recommit to sustainable long-term military support for Ukraine as a joint European responsibility. This decision must be taken by each and every country. Only then will Ukraine be able to succeed in its defense against Russian aggression."

They ended the letter by saying if Ukraine loses, there will be long-term consequences: "We Europeans have a special responsibility. Therefore, we must act. Europe's future depends on it."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!