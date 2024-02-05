X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Statistics: 2023 freight transport down third in ports, 43 percent by rail

News
Shipping containers at the Port of Tallinn's Muuga Harbor. Photo is illustrative.
Shipping containers at the Port of Tallinn's Muuga Harbor. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jaan Kronberg/HHLA TK Estonia
News

Last year, the volume of freight transport via Estonia's ports fell by 31 percent to 23 million metric tons of goods, while Estonian railways carried a total of 10.1 million metric tons of freight last year, marking a 43 percent drop on year, Statistics Estonia reported Monday.

In 2021, the volumes of freight transport both through ports and by rail increased on year, but started to decrease again in the years to follow, Statistics Estonia team lead Piret Pukk explained according to a press release.

"The main reason for the decline is the drying up of East-West freight traffic through Estonia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Pukk added.

Freight volumes were lower on year in all months of 2023.

There was a drop in both the volumes loaded onto and unloaded from vessels as well, with the volume of goods loaded decreasing by 30 percent from 19.9 million to 13.9 million metric tons, and the volume of goods unloaded from vessels falling 32 percent from 13.3 million to 9.1 million metric tons.

A total of 10.1 million metric tons of freight were transported on Estonian railways in 2023, marking a 43 percent decrease on year.

A ton-kilometer represents the transport of one metric ton of goods over a distance of one kilometer. Last year, freight turnover totaled 766.3 million ton-kilometers, down from 1.287 billion ton-kilometers the year before. Rail freight traffic also fell by 40 percent on year in 2023, as it did in 2022.

The volume of domestic freight transport had increased to more than 12 million tons in 2021 and 2022, but decreased to 7.2 million tons in 2023. Oil shale and shale oil were recorded as the main goods transported domestically by rail.

According to Statistics Estonia, transit freight volumes by rail began to decline as early as mid-2021, but the drop was sharper after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022; 9.5 million metric tons of transit goods were transported in Estonia in 2021, which fell to 3.8 million in 2022 and just 2.1 million metric tons last year.

Metal ores and other mining and quarrying products as well as food products have also replaced petroleum products as the most common goods in transit in Estonia.

Other international freight transport, which also decreased last year, only accounts for a small share of total rail freight volumes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:32

Watch live: Nordic-Baltic leaders debate geopolitical issues at Columbia

18:25

UNHCR: Ukrainian refugees need longterm help with integration

18:13

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

17:46

More than 1,200 teachers joined union during strike

17:41

EDF chief: We have to stay calm in face of hybrid threats

17:40

Estonia's microbial cell factories to produce valuable fuels & chemicals

17:10

Court initiates PlusPlus Capital reorganization process

16:39

Elering considers northwest Estonia as Estlink 3 cable's landing site

16:16

Raag: Russia sure to take advantage of Ukraine's commander-in-chief discord

16:01

Prime Minister Kallas to visit Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

13:45

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09:42

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Number of foster families in Estonia decreasing by the year

04.02

Photos: Nearly 900 compete in XIII European Sauna Marathon in Otepää

11:50

60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: