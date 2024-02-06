Nortal manager recommends 'doing a Bolt' when creating a personalized state

In the development of a personalized state, the Estonia state could, figuratively speaking, "do a Bolt," meaning offering platform services across a variety of different sectors, Andres Raieste, global public sector manager at software giant Nortal says.

Bolt first started providing ride-sharing services several years, going on to expand into food delivery, car rental and e-scooter rentals.

Raieste (pictured) gave the example of picking a kindergarten place, where all relevant childcare options could be connected to the same one service and the individual could choose the appropriate one according to their needs and options.

"You need a kindergarten place somewhere, and all the different childcare options are connected via this service, so why not also schools and all other things, where you can find a suitable service in accordance with your needs," Raieste said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications presented its vision of a personalized state, while Raieste, who appeared at that event, said that in the case of this set-up, everything that the individual should know about the state or what they can obtain from it could be available via three swipes of the smartphone.

"Everything could then be on hand at all times: All the documentations I would like to get rid of could all move to this mobile channel," he went. "Everything I needed to know about my family—my children, my grandparents— when there is anything important to be aware of, it would all be in front of me all the time," Raieste, who belongs to the Eesti 200 party, went on.

Other examples Raieste gave included reporting a dangerous icicle during winter, or garbage dumped on the street – instead of addressing a long question to some office somewhere, it should be possible to take a photo of the offending scene and with the help of tech get sent in the right direction.

"I like to compare what it would be like if the state 'did a Bolt,' figuratively speaking," he reiterated.

The same solution could be applicable to a wide range of other different services, Raieste added, saying "it causes one to wonder why we haven't done this before."

That said, all these developments are viable only to the extent that the individual retains control over the use of their data and the services used, Raieste added.

The concept of a personalized state and making it a priority is a core Eesti 200 policy.

As reported by ERR News, Minister of IT and Economic Affair Tiit Riisalo an Eesti 200 member, said a €200 million would be needed to develop and expand Estonia's e-state into a personalized state.

Eesti 200 co-founder Priit Alamäe is considered the principal author of the idea of ​​a personalized state in Estonia.

