Minister: Estonia could be a world leader in data economy

News
Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200).
Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonia 2035 strategy stipulates that the Estonian economy is responsible for both people and the environment, while the goal is to move in the direction of flexible, innovative and responsible business, IT and Foreign Trade Minister Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) says.

Minister Riisalo said:  "The basis of all this is the data economy. Estonia could be leader of a new economic model, one which will contribute to ventures that create added value." 

A data economy is defined as a global digital ecosystem in which data is gathered, organized, and exchanged by a network of companies, individuals, and institutions to create economic value.

"Sustainability can be ensured by correct data. But in order to get this without adding to the administrative burden of entrepreneurs, the state will come to the rescue," Riisalo went on, via a ministry press release.

The third real-time economy conference entitled "Sustainable entrepreneur and personal state" and organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications saw experts stress that organized data and its cross-platform use are prerequisites before state services can reach a new, personalized state level – a key Eesti 200 policy in fact.

This real-time economy involves firms communicating with each other and with the state via a digital data exchange, automatically and in real time

Sandra Särav,  deputy secretary general with the responsibility for economy and innovation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications , added: "In a thin state like Estonia, duplication of services, environments and data requests is unacceptable."

"This makes it the state's responsibility to ensure that it does not duplicate all types of business-related environments, and that it adheres to the principle of one-time operation and entry and the cross-use of data. We also have room for improvement in cutting down on over-regulation," Särav said.

"This is where personal state, real-time economy and sustainability come together to make the most of the collected data. Estonia could be the country with the largest data economy in the world," Särav went on.

Ats Albre, head of Nortal Estonia and president of the Estonian Information Technology and Telecommunications Union (Eesti Infotehnoloogia ja Telekommunikatsiooni Liidt), said that Estonia's 2035 development plan is ambitious and adequate, but added there is still a long way to go. 

In a presentation, Albre pointed out that today's entrepreneurs expect Estonia to have the most comfortable business environment in the world.

However, Albre said:  "More data requires more trust in the country."

"Today we are in a good place and therefore we can develop such services. But the development of new services in turn brings responsibility. We could reach a business environment where more foreign business-people also want to come here," Albre went on.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:27

Estonia playing for Euro 2024 finals Group D wildcard spot

17:22

Gallery: Estonian Drama Theater Christmas fair raises money for charity

17:15

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' makes New York Times best movies 2023 list

17:07

CEPA: US-led NATO in Europe facing 'unprecedented' twin threat from Russia, China

16:36

Riigikogu committee calls for expert group to look at improving Estonia's competitiveness

16:31

Minister: Estonia could be a world leader in data economy

15:55

Russia loses vote to be reelected to UN International Maritime Organization

15:24

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo' Updated

13:21

Gallery: Kolkja old believers museum opens on shores of Peipsi järv

12:40

Estonian prime minister at COP28: Joint actions, not words needed on climate

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15:24

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo' Updated

09:33

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

02.12

Gallery: Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market opens

01.12

Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

25.11

Estonia does not want to amend EU treaties

02.12

HIV rates in Estonia rising even as testing becoming less frequent

01.12

Finnair submits bid to provide Tartu-Helsinki flight route

02.12

Snowfall to continue in Estonia Saturday, colder temperatures due next week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: