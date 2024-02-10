Weather still cold over weekend, but it gets warmer from now on

The northeastern edge of the low pressure area influences the southern Baltic Sea. Between the two pressure systems, easterly and northeasterly winds will gust, and rain will get heavier at night and in the early morning.

It does not rain or snow on Saturday morning, but the afternoon brings snow to the western and southern regions of Estonia. East wind from 2 to 8 meters per second, and gusts up to 12 meters per second; along the coast, east winds up to 5 to 10, with gusts to 16 meters per second. In northeastern Estonia, air temperatures may drop to -13 degrees.

On Sunday, nighttime temperatures will drop to -10 to -18 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures will range from 2 to 7 degrees.

Monday will be slightly milder, averaging -5 degrees Celsius at night and 0 degrees Celsius during the day. It will snow and rain in the islands and in southern Estonia.

By Tuesday the rain will turn to patchy drizzle with daytime temperatures remaining above freezing. Similar weather on Wednesday.

--

