Monday's weather in Estonia snowy in places

Monday morning's weather conditions in Estonia will remain cold and with snow and sleet in some places, though somewhat milder than seen in recent days. From the end of the work week, the weather is forecast to get milder still.

Overnight Sunday to Monday was cold again, with snow in the northeast, driven by northeasterly breezes. Temperatures were as low as -10 degrees Celsius in the Northeast, ranging from that level up to as mild as -2 degrees on Saaremaa.

Conditions on the roads can be slippery, so caution is needed.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, February 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday morning dawns cloudy, though the only snowfall is in the Southeast and on the shores of Peipsi järv. The wind will reach gusts up up to 18 meters per second in coastal areas, but is otherwise light at five to 11 meters per second.

Ambient temperatures in the morning are still down to -10 degrees in northeastern Estonia, -8 degrees in Tallinn, and -7 to -5 over the rest of the mainland. Temperatures on the islands range from -4 to -2 degrees.

Slippery driving conditions are expected particularly in the southwestern border area.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, February 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime sees a similar temperature gradient - 8 degrees in Ida- and Lääne-Virumaa, -6 degrees in the Center, the Southeast and on the shores of Peipsi järv, and -4 to -3 everywhere else on the mainland. Milder temperatures again are forecast for the islands, at -2 degrees.

The wind will pick up somewhat, to 6-13 meters per second in gusts up to 20 meters per second, and the snowfall is set to stretch in a band from southeastern Estonia, across the Center to northwestern Estonia and the islands. While other parts of the country will not see snowfall, it will remain overcast all day.

Again, driving conditions can be hazardous in places.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Tuesday, February 13 to Friday, February 16, 2024. Source: ERR

As for the rest of the week, while Tuesday's averages will be slightly milder than seen on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will see a drop again, to -6 to -4 on average daytime. Snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in places. From Friday, temperatures are set to get milder again, to +1 degree on average daytime, -4 the preceding night.

This will mean that precipitation which does fall on the last work day of the week will do so more as rain and sleet, than as snow.

--

