Alutaguse wants to restore ship traffic between Lake Peipus and Narva

Alutaguse Municipality in Ida-Viru County is looking into the possibility of restoring ship traffic on the Narva River. The ship route, which previously ran from Tartu to Narva, disappeared when the Narva River became an international border.

Despite stretching over 70 kilometers in length, nowadays ships can only travel along 12 kilometers of the Narva River in the part between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu. The majority of the river between Lake Peipus and Narva is completely closed to ships.

A ship route used to run along the Russian side of Permisküla island. However, now the borderline between the two countries is so close to the island that Estonian ships cannot pass through. The Estonian side of the river is also to shallow and rocky for larger vessels.

According to Taavi Vogt, board chair of the Alutagusemaa Foundation, the situation is rather unusual, as it is not possible to travel along the full length of Estonia's most water-rich river, even though harbors have already been built in both Narva and the village of Vasknarva.

"Nowadays, when we look enviously at the tourist boat "Caroline," which is full to the brim with people all the time, moving between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu, we would also like to go back and forth to Kulgu and bring tourists to us. It would provide a boost for local businesses," Vogt told ERR.

In order to restore the ship traffic between Narva and Lake Peipus, Alutaguse Municipality is working together with Narva-Jõesuu on a project to develop the waterway network in Ida-Viru County. Narva-Jõesuu will build a breakwater in the estuary, and Alutaguse Municipality will initiate the design of a ship route from Narva to Vasknarva.

"We have to start from scratch, and there are a lot of questions," explained Vogt.

"Physically, how is it possible, legally, how is it possible, geologically, how is it possible that this ship route has been and will be designed there?" he said. "From there on, it's a case that needs to be done and how much it will cost. In other words, all the studies have to show in real terms the extent of the work that needs to be done."

The biggest obstacle, according to Vogt, could be explaining and proving to the various authorities involved that a route between Narva and Vasknarva is actually feasible.

If it ever gets to the construction stage, there are enough experienced construction companies in Estonia that can dredge the riverbed and clear the river mouth of sand, according to Vogt.

If the construction of the waterway proves feasible, the first tourist boat could begin sailing between Narva and Vasknarva in around ten years' time.

