Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

News
Kõpu Lighthouse, a popular place for tourists to visit on the island of Hiiumaa .
Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKK) and the EDF presented a plan to build an air surveillance radar on Kõpu Peninsula on the Island of Hiiumaa on Friday.

The radar will be located on Kõpu cordon, less than a kilometer from the lighthouse.

The Center for Defense Investments did not disclose the cost of the Hiiumaa radar construction, as the tender for this project has not yet been issued.

Construction could take about a year and is expected to begin late this year.

"The changing security situation requires us to see even better, to know even better what is happening in our immediate environment, so that we could respond to threats as soon as possible," Kaupo Kaasik, infrastructure projects coordinator at the defense investments center, said.

Kõpu Lighthouse is the third oldest working lighthouse in the world and the first of its kind on the Baltic Sea. The first fire was lit here in 1531. Kõpu is also the highest point in Western Estonia, 68 meters above sea level.

Source: Visit Estonia/Eerik Ülevain

--

