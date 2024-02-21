X

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

News
Apartment buildings. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In Tallinn, secondary market apartment prices rose a little, while the new apartments increased by almost a third, data from the Land Board shows.

In January, 2,502 purchase and sale transactions were made, which is 1 percent less than last year. The total value of transactions was nearly €246 million, which is about €12 million more than in January 2023.

542 apartment transactions were made in Tallinn, which was 19 percent more than in January 2023. Compared to the previous month, the number of transactions in the capital fell by 33 percent. However, this is to be expected, as December is historically one of the most active months of the year, and January is less active, the agency said.

New apartment transactions in Tallinn continued on a downward trend, while the resale of apartments increased by 40 percent year-on-year.

In January, a square meter of an apartment in Tallinn cost an average of €2,902, and the price of a square meter has increased by almost 1 percent over the year.

The cost of a square meter for a new apartment in the capital was €4,507 in January, while it was €2,729 for an older apartment.

The annual price increase for new apartments was 29 percent, and the price per square meter in the secondary market was almost 3 percent higher than in January 2023.

In Tartu, the average price per square meter of an apartment was €2,256, which represents an annual decrease of nearly 6 percent. The average price per square meter of an apartment in Pärnu was €1,904 in January.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

