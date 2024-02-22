X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Interactive theater 'Punishment?!' produced by ministry of justice premieres in Estonia

News
Interactive play
Interactive play "Punishment?!" premieres in Tallinn. Source: Kairi Joasaar
News

On February 16, the VAT Theater in Tallinn premiered an interactive and immersive play "Punishment?!" for high school seniors. A March performance at the Ministry of Justice is fully booked, but the play can still be attended in Tartu, Jõhvi and Kuressaare.

The Ministry of Justice and the VAT Theater (in Estonian: VAT Teater) in Tallinn have come together for the new experimental theater production "Punishment?!" aimed at youngsters in grades 8–9.

The performance begins with a story presented by the actors, and then the audience can analyze the characters' behavior and suggest ways to resolve the situation.

Piret Soosaar-Maiberg, creator of the production concept, said that the aim is to give young people the opportunity to have their say on topical issues.

"Forum Theater's origins can be traced back to workshops with young people and other forms of gathering material. The important thing is that the young people themselves raise a problem, and through the medium of theater we create an opportunity for them to find solutions," Soosaar-Maiberg said.

Interactive play "Punishment?!" premieres in Tallinn. Source: Kairi Joasaar

The production begins with the story of Marta, who flees from Võru to her father's home in Tallinn after being bullied at school. At first everything goes well, but one day a misunderstanding with a new friend leads to a conflict with serious consequences. The Joker invites the audience to help solve the situation, and their ideas are immediately put to the test on stage.

Helena, a participant in the production, said that the proposed situation was quite extreme, but it was not impossible that it could happen. Some of the solutions proposed from the floor seemed too radical as well.

"Some of them were things I would have said myself, as if they had come out of my mouth. Others were either too soft or too hard. For example, just walking away. Maybe some people can just walk away, but not me. I'd still do something," she said.

Interactive play "Punishment?!" premieres in Tallinn. Source: Kairi Joasaar

The performances take place in Tallinn, Tartu, Jõhvi and Kuressaare. One performance at the Ministry of Justice in March is fully booked.

The performances are free of charge, and registration for the full class is encouraged. Each performance will seat about 100 people.

The project is realized in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and funded by the EEA and Norway Grant Program 2014-2021: "Local Development and Poverty Reduction," as part of the undertaking "Establishing a special treatment system for minors."

The project introduces young people to ideas of restorative justice as a way of resolving conflict that.

Read more about the VAT Theater Forum Group method here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:22

Interactive theater 'Punishment?!' produced by ministry of justice premieres in Estonia

20:26

Shortened sentences mean that prisoners will not be able to learn a trade

19:26

Researchers: Estonia could be divided into two zones to get more EU support

18:40

Party co-chair Mihkel Kangur leaves Estonian Greens

18:10

Tartu administrative court hears appeal against ban of pro-Palestinian demonstration

17:30

Climate ministry planning changes to wind farm support scheme

16:55

Government approves civil defense plan

16:23

EADSE investigator disappointed by skating federation committee composition

15:46

Construction of new combat and disaster medicine training facility starts in Tartu

15:08

Estonia's 2023 press photos of the year unveiled at Viru Keskus

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

21.02

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

21.02

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

12:27

Prime minister: I will not be watching president's televised Independence Day speech

12:55

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

21.02

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: