Interactive theater 'Punishment?!' produced by ministry of justice premieres in Estonia

On February 16, the VAT Theater in Tallinn premiered an interactive and immersive play "Punishment?!" for high school seniors. A March performance at the Ministry of Justice is fully booked, but the play can still be attended in Tartu, Jõhvi and Kuressaare.

The Ministry of Justice and the VAT Theater (in Estonian: VAT Teater) in Tallinn have come together for the new experimental theater production "Punishment?!" aimed at youngsters in grades 8–9.

The performance begins with a story presented by the actors, and then the audience can analyze the characters' behavior and suggest ways to resolve the situation.

Piret Soosaar-Maiberg, creator of the production concept, said that the aim is to give young people the opportunity to have their say on topical issues.

"Forum Theater's origins can be traced back to workshops with young people and other forms of gathering material. The important thing is that the young people themselves raise a problem, and through the medium of theater we create an opportunity for them to find solutions," Soosaar-Maiberg said.

Interactive play "Punishment?!" premieres in Tallinn. Source: Kairi Joasaar

The production begins with the story of Marta, who flees from Võru to her father's home in Tallinn after being bullied at school. At first everything goes well, but one day a misunderstanding with a new friend leads to a conflict with serious consequences. The Joker invites the audience to help solve the situation, and their ideas are immediately put to the test on stage.

Helena, a participant in the production, said that the proposed situation was quite extreme, but it was not impossible that it could happen. Some of the solutions proposed from the floor seemed too radical as well.

"Some of them were things I would have said myself, as if they had come out of my mouth. Others were either too soft or too hard. For example, just walking away. Maybe some people can just walk away, but not me. I'd still do something," she said.

The performances take place in Tallinn, Tartu, Jõhvi and Kuressaare. One performance at the Ministry of Justice in March is fully booked.

The performances are free of charge, and registration for the full class is encouraged. Each performance will seat about 100 people.

The project is realized in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and funded by the EEA and Norway Grant Program 2014-2021: "Local Development and Poverty Reduction," as part of the undertaking "Establishing a special treatment system for minors."

The project introduces young people to ideas of restorative justice as a way of resolving conflict that.

