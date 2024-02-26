X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia to earn significantly less from CO2 quota allowances than last year

News
CO2 cloud (Photo is illustratve).
CO2 cloud (Photo is illustratve). Source: Zappys Technology Solutions/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
News

As the price of CO2 emission allowances has fallen, the Estonian state is likely to receive over €100 million less from their sale this year than it did in 2023.

Each year, Estonia auctions a fixed volume of CO2 emission allowances. This quota has to be bought by European companies and depends on how many tonnes of CO2 emissions they produce.

The expected amount of revenue brought into the state budget from the sale of the allowances is calculated by the Ministry of Climate. An initial forecast was written into the state budget strategy, which was approved last fall, explained Annika Varik, an adviser at the ministry.

"What we had planned was a little over €261 million. This is based on a price of €66 per unit, so if the price stays at an average of around €54 for the year, the revenue will be somewhere in the region of €215 million," Varik said.

Last year, the Estonian state earned €358 million from the sale of CO2 quotas. The reason being, that one year ago the CO2 quota price was at a record high, exceeding €100 a tonne, while for most of the year the price remained at €90.

However, with the quota price having fallen sharply since December, the state stands to earn well over €100 million less this year than it did in 2023. However, Varik stressed that remains too early to say whether the low quota price will stay that way for the whole year.

"International forecasts show that it should still be higher in the middle of the year and maybe after that, in the final quarter of the year, it will go to around 50 [euros per tonne]," Varik said.

The main reason for the drop in prices is falling industrial production in the EU. The amount CO2 emissions credits sold has been falling every year. Last year, Estonia sold 4.3 million tonnes of allowances. This year it will be 3.9 million tonnes, and is expected to be just over 3.4 million tonnes by 2025.

This could mean that the price per unit will increase due to there being less supply on the market. However, the demand for allowances will depend on EU industrial production levels and how much CO2 EU companies produce. If production is low or becomes increasingly environmentally friendly, the price of allowances could potentially fall further.

"What we know at the moment, is that we can expect lower revenues for a few years, but from 2026 onwards these revenues could start to increase again," Varik said.

As recently as last year, the revenue generated was divided into two parts. Half had to be spent on meeting climate targets, while the other half was added to the state budget, with no restrictions on how it could be spent.

"From 2024, a new rule will apply. All revenue collected must be channeled towards achieving climate and energy targets," Varik said.

In the past, the proceeds from the sale of the quotas have been used for other things, including to pay subsidies to consumers during periods when energy prices are high, to buy new trains and electrify thee railway system, or to renovate buildings, for example.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:01

Hundreds gather in Tallinn's Freedom Square to show support for Ukraine

11:20

Colonel: Situation in Ukraine difficult and intense

10:41

Infortar turns profit of €294 million

10:06

EDF chief: Everyone thought there was a pain threshold for Russia, no such hope now

09:55

Estonia to earn significantly less from CO2 quota allowances than last year

09:17

Debt counsellors worried about young people's access to hefty consumer credit

25.02

Around 50 people show support for Ukraine in Narva rally

25.02

Book exchange point opens in Tartu

25.02

Social affairs ministry hails success of support Ukrainian refugees have received over past two years

25.02

Eesti Laul broadcasts reached over 450,000 people

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.02

Kaja Kallas: The state alone cannot shoulder all the responsibility

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

24.02

Exchanging Russian passport for Estonian increasingly difficult

25.02

Around 50 people show support for Ukraine in Narva rally

24.02

Gallery: Welcome ceremony at president's reception

25.02

Over 17,000 canapés served up at president's Independence Day evening reception

24.02

Gallery: EKRE torchlight procession in Tallinn Old Town

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: