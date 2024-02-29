X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

news
EDF personnel (picture is illustrative).
EDF personnel (picture is illustrative). Source: EDF Headquarters
news

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) exercise is taking place in and around Filtri tee in Tallinn on Thursday, meaning that a more prominent than usual number of uniformed and armed military personnel may be seen in the area.

The exercises themselves take place on land used by the EDF Cyber Command (Küberväejuhatus) and its Joint Headquarters, located on Filtri tee in the Juhkentali neighborhood of central Tallinn, and will be ongoing through Thursday.

Explosives may be detonated in the course of the exercise, the EDF Headquarters says, so the public should be aware of potential noise pollution as a result.

All the activities have already been coordinated in conjunction with the City of Tallinn and the relevant district administration, the EDF added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:33

'Ringvaade': Lengthy list of royalty and politicians who have roots in Estonia

07:51

Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

07:48

Kalev Stoicescu quits Eesti 200 board

06:37

Thursday's weather will be overcast, but mostly dry

28.02

Opposition submits more than 800 amendments to delay car tax bill passing

28.02

Isamaa MPs question funding of planned Jõhvi film studio complex

28.02

Tallinn ice rinks attract over 110,000 visitors during skating season

28.02

Regional minister: Mobility reform requires extra €10-20 million annually in subsidies

28.02

Commercial banks support plan for easier mortgage transfers

28.02

19 EU speakers call on US to provide aid to Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.02

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

28.02

March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

27.02

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

27.02

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

28.02

Tallinn and Tartu wastewater study shows rise in cannabis and cocaine use

28.02

Bolt wishes to reduce e-scooter speeds in central Tallinn, Tuul disagrees Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: