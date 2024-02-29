Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) exercise is taking place in and around Filtri tee in Tallinn on Thursday, meaning that a more prominent than usual number of uniformed and armed military personnel may be seen in the area.

The exercises themselves take place on land used by the EDF Cyber Command (Küberväejuhatus) and its Joint Headquarters, located on Filtri tee in the Juhkentali neighborhood of central Tallinn, and will be ongoing through Thursday.

Explosives may be detonated in the course of the exercise, the EDF Headquarters says, so the public should be aware of potential noise pollution as a result.

All the activities have already been coordinated in conjunction with the City of Tallinn and the relevant district administration, the EDF added.

