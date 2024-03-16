X

SDE reelects Lauri Läänemets as chair, unveils European elections list

Coalition party the Social Democrats (SDE) have returned Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets as leader, and announced their list of candidates who will contest the June 9 European election.

At a congress at the Paide theater Saturday, Läänemets was reelected party chair for the next two-year term, after getting 259 votes to Tanel Talve's 45 votes.

Parties may run a maximum of nine candidates at European elections, where Estonia is treated as one single district.

In addition to the party's two current MEPs, Marina Kaljurand, Sven Mikser, the candidates are: former health minister Tanel Kiik, who quit the Center Party for SDE earlier this year, Tallinn nightlife advisor Natalie Mets, former minister and former party leader Jevgeni Ossinovski, ministerial adviser Vootele Päi, former MEP Ivari Padar, former Narva mayor Katri Raik and current Health Minister Riina Sikkut.

The party also approved its European elections program, and elected its new board composition and vice-chairs.

The vice-chairs elected are: Anti Allas, Jevgeni Ossinovski, Lauri Paeveer, Tanel Kiik, and Riina Sikkut.

Ahead of the congress, Läänemets had focused on security. "Estonia is a small country and to ensure our security means that no one should be left behind; all people must feel in Estonia that they are needed, all people must be ready to stand up for Estonia," he said.

Läänemets noted that SDE is the only government party whose support has recently increased and reached a new level after entering office.

The congress opened at 11 a.m. and ran through to a little after 5.40 p.m., and included various speeches and even musical interludes in addition to voting

Editor: Olev Kenk, Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

