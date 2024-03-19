Gallery: EKRE politicians protest against car tax

On Tuesday morning, several EKRE politicians stopped their vehicles on Tallinn's Toompea tänav, obstructing other vehicles, to protest against the introduction of the much-discussed car tax.. Elsewhere in the Estonian capital, a few other sympathizers joined in with the ten-minute demonstration.

On Tuesday, EKRE called on drivers to take part in the protest action "Let's stop the car!" Let's stop the tax!" ("Peatame auto! Peatame maksu!) as a means of pressuring the government to abandon the introduction of the new car tax. EKRE called on everyone driving a car to stop their vehicle for ten minutes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and switch on their hazard warning lights.

No protesters were observed on Tartu maantee between 9 a.m. and 9.10 a.m., with traffic in the area moving smoothly. On Kreutzwaldi tänav, one driver protested by stopping in the middle of the road at the junction and switching on his hazard warning lights. He told ERR that there was a strike and that he intended to protest until 9.10 a.m.

As a result, some drivers were forced to reverse and take an alternative route.

On the Pärnu manatee viaduct, three cars were seen protesting separately, having stopped in the middle of the road with their hazard lights. One protester was also seen near the Olerex gas station in Tondi. Three cars joined the protest on Liivalaia tänav near the former courthouse and there was another one near Tartu manatee.

One driver told ERR that he noticed two cars blocking traffic on Pärnu maantee near Nordecon headquarters on the Pärnu manatee viaduct.

According to the traffic information on the Waze app, the morning traffic flow in Tallinn on Tuesday was normal. The biggest cause of congestion was a collision between a regular bus and a passenger car at the Pärnu maantee viaduct.

