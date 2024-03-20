Tallinn: Four new kindergartens to open this year, more on the way

Construction will begin or be completed on a total of 20 kindergarten buildings across the Estonian capital this year, with four renovated kindergartens to open this summer and fall, the City of Tallinn announced Tuesday.

Kindergarten renovations slated to be completed in the city this year will offer fresh looks and energy-efficient learning environments meeting the modern standards, the City of Tallinn said in a press release. Maasikas Kindergarten in Põhja-Tallinn and Magdaleena Kindergarten in the City Center District are set to reopen this July and August, respectively, while Männiku Kindergarten and Männimudila Kindergarten, both in Nõmme District, are slated to reopen in November and December.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) said that the city is prepared to invest in construction even during an economic downturn.

"By providing work and prospects for the construction sector, we stimulate the economy and consumption as well as create modern learning conditions for future generations of the city's educational institutions," Terik said. "Every euro invested in infrastructure yields multiple positive impacts on young people's education paths."

The City of Tallinn's 2020-2030 education strategy calls for the modernization of its entire network of schools and kindergartens by 2030; this year, the city will invest more than €38 million into kindergarten renovations.

Terik noted that while many kindergartens had already received new buildings, dozens more still await their turn.

"A total of 20 buildings will be completed or initiated this year," he said. "The sequence of investments depends on several factors, including the demand for kindergarten places in the area, the size of the building – with preference going toward larger kindergartens – and sustainability of its location, as well as the condition of the existing building and degree of investment preparation, such as the existing of a construction project."

Investments include timber modular kindergarten pilot

Ground is scheduled to be broken this year on three kindergarten buildings – Kristiine Kindergarten, Meelespea Kindergarten and Loitsu Kindergarten. Construction is likewise slated to begin on a brand new kindergarten located at Paldiski maantee 80b, which will moreover serve as a pilot project for prefabricated timber modular kindergartens.

Currently in the design phase are a dozen more kindergartens in the Estonian capital, with construction contracts anticipated in the coming years for Liikuri, Läänemere, Manufaktuuri, Ümera, Linnamäe and Muhu kindergartens, to be followed later by Mardi, Karikakra, Rukkilille, Nurmenuku, Päikese and Pääsupesa kindergartens.

Tallinn's 2024 municipal budget has allocated €4 million for the construction of Maasikas Kindergarten, €6.2 million for Kristiine Kindergarten, €2.7 million for Magdaleena Kindergarten, €5.7 million for Männiku Kindergarten, €3 million for Loitsu Kindergarten, €6 million for Männimudila Kindergarten, €3.1 million for Meelespea Kindergarten and €1.2 million for the prefab timber modular kindergarten pilot on Paldiski maantee.

Together with investments to be made in repairs to improve kindergarten conditions and safety, the city will be investing more than €38 million in its kindergartens this year.

According to the press release, all new kindergartens are being built by the city with consideration for climate sustainability and green principles. For example, Tallinn is participating in the EU's NonHazCity3 project, which is aimed at reducing the share of hazardous chemicals in finishing materials and preventing their release into the environment.

The focus is also on increasing buildings' climate neutrality, reducing their CO2 footprint and promoting the circular economy in the selection of construction materials in terms of their durability and maintenance needs.

These principles are planned to be tested as part of the external project in the design of Manufaktuuri Kindergarten.

