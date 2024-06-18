Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

During the Soviet era, all kindergarten children were required to lie in bed during nap time. According to current regulations, older children must have the option to choose between sleeping and quiet activities. However, some kindergartens do not offer this option, citing a lack of space or staff. Signe Tamm, director of the Päikesejänku Kindergarten in Tallinn, believes that it all comes down to the willingness to find a solution.

Last week, sleep consultant Kene Vernik wrote on ERR that the mandatory nap time for kindergarten children is an outdated practice from the Soviet era, scientifically unjustified. Vernik emphasized the importance of ensuring that growing children get a long and quality night's sleep. She also noted that in many other countries, children stop napping during the day starting at the age of four.

The nap time for kindergarten children has been regulated by the social minister's decree "Health Protection Requirements for Health Promotion and Daily Schedule in Preschool Institutions" since 2010.

The text mandates that the needs of the child must be considered: "Children up to three years old must be provided with at least one daily nap time, but for older children, there must be at least one hour of rest time during the day with the option of choosing between sleeping and other quiet activities."

A similar wording is repeated in the draft implementation act accompanying the incoming preschool education law.

This should mean there is no problem: those who want to sleep can sleep, and those who do not feel sleepy can quietly engage in other activities. In reality, the situation is more complex: some kindergartens approach children individually, but there are also those that do not accommodate the wish not to sleep. The reasons for this vary: some teachers believe that a midday nap is essential, while others cite a simple lack of space or personnel.

Anneli Laamann, a board member of the Estonian Kindergarten Teachers' Union and director of Tabasalu Teelahkme Kindergarten, stated that in some kindergartens, the same room is used for playing, eating and sleeping, leaving no place to take the children. Therefore, the union does not have a unified stance on the issue of nap time, as the possibilities depend on the organization and facilities of each kindergarten.

"Something can always be arranged, for example, finding a basement room to create classrooms. But who will supervise the children? Some children need sleep and will nap," said Laamann.

According to her, there are also innovative kindergartens where older groups can play after listening to a quiet bedtime story, while only the younger children sleep.

"In our small building, we have also thought about it. In our group room, eating and sleeping happen together, and there is no separate room with a soundproof door to leave someone to play. So, we considered whether to organize a room for non-sleepers or go outside. But generally, most kindergartens are in Soviet-era buildings, which were not designed with extra space in mind," Laamann acknowledged.

Based on her experience, Laamann noted that most four- and five-year-olds want to rest at lunchtime. Among five- and six-year-olds, there are more who do not need sleep, and among six- and seven-year-olds, the majority do not sleep. Therefore, ideally, the latter should indeed do something else instead of napping, although the option to rest should still be available.

"All those pajama routines should start disappearing, where children are sent to sleep thinking it's already the next day when they wake up. It could be like in Europe, where they lie on a mattress, take off uncomfortable clothes but not completely change into pajamas, and quietly lie down and relax," she said, adding that this rest time could also include calming exercises to help children unwind and relax.

At Teelahkme Kindergarten, they no longer tell children that it's time to sleep but rather send them to rest. They also do not force children to close their eyes or sleep facing the wall. However, Laamann confirmed that there are still old-school teachers in kindergartens who practice this.

"We have had a three-year-old child come to our group who immediately turns his back and closes his eyes when he gets into bed – he came from a nursery with strict rules," she described.

Children's aversion to sleeping revealed in satisfaction studies

Signe Tamm, the director of Päikesejänku Kindergarten in Tallinn, stated that obstacles can be found for every problem, but the focus should be on finding solutions.

"We should not forget the purpose of kindergarten: to support families so that parents can work," she said. "Every change comes with inherent conflict, but once emotions settle, solutions can be found."

At Päikesejänku, changes began when an annual satisfaction survey for preschoolers asked what they would change in the kindergarten if it were up to them. The overwhelming response highlighted concerns about nap time.

One of Päikesejänku's teachers also addressed finding solutions for nap time in a master's thesis, focusing on how to make adjustments that would satisfy all three parties involved: teachers, parents and children. The staff then began mapping the kindergarten's spatial resources and exploring alternatives for the children.

"It's not asking for much to consider the needs of children and families. We also conducted another survey among children and parents. There are parents who insist their child needs to sleep, and this must also be taken into account," Tamm emphasized.

Although the implementation of changes was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 period, the kindergarten has since moved forward on a group-by-group basis. In some groups, children lie down and listen to a bedtime story, and those who haven't fallen asleep by 2 p.m. can get up and engage in quiet activities in the group room. In the group of five- to seven-year-olds, most children do not sleep, but they have discussed which toys make noise and which are suitable for times when some classmates still need to rest.

"The children understand this. We can support tolerance and respect, recognizing that I have my needs and my playmate has different ones," Tamm said.

She added that even in the nursery group, where children are 1.5 to 3 years old, there are families who request their child be woken up from the nap early, and even at that age, children are capable of playing quietly.

"I think it's much cooler when a little person starts crafting, drawing, looking at a book or even just idling in the same room. They know how to do it! Even in the nursery, they know and are ready to call out a big person who is talking too loudly," Tamm asserted.

According to her, the key is to consider the child's wishes and discuss all issues with them.

The kindergarten director also highlighted the need to understand family situations. For example, it can be challenging for a family with a kindergartener and a sibling in primary school who is tired by 9 p.m., while the kindergartener who napped at noon still has energy to spare.

Not all teachers thrilled by changes

Tamm acknowledged that even in their kindergarten, there are teachers with rigid views on nap time. She stressed that finding common ground requires consistent effort and cooperation with parents.

"I'm not saying it's an easy task, and not all teachers are one hundred percent convinced that we should offer flexibility," she admitted.

According to Tamm, the main difficulty in solving these issues lies in changing the mindset of adults. In their kindergarten, involving all parties, including assistant teachers, was very beneficial.

Anneli Laamann emphasized the importance of an individual approach when it comes to nap time. She pointed out the challenge of children who are dropped off at kindergarten at eight in the morning and picked up around six or half past six in the evening. If they do not rest at noon, each child reacts to overtiredness differently: some become sluggish and drowsy, while others become hyperactive.

Laamann added that in cooperation with the parents, the child's daily schedule should be reviewed. If a child stays awake during nap time, they should be picked up around 4-5 p.m., not later, to ensure they still have time with their family and can go to bed around nine.

Some kindergartens have started organizing evening activities for preschoolers starting at 2-2:30 p.m., allowing them to rest a bit before the activities begin. However, this again requires the availability of free rooms.

"It's certainly easier in larger buildings. Each kindergarten must consider its own facilities, the readiness of its staff and the length of the children's day at the kindergarten," Laamann noted.

Signe Tamm mentioned that they also have extracurricular activities during nap time, but this cannot be the only option for non-sleepers, as these activities are paid, meaning they may not be accessible to all children.

Neither kindergarten director could say whether current kindergarten teacher training specifically addresses the topic of nap time.

"There is support for child development, but there is no specific course on daily schedules and rhythms at the university; rather, there are general theoretical courses," said Laamann, adding that scientists have different approaches to the topic of sleep, so discussions on this topic are welcome.

Ministry: If there is will to reorganize things, there is a way

The Ministry of Education and Research (HTM) is developing a new preschool education law, and according to HTM's communications adviser, Elo Eesmäe, both the current and the draft versions of the curriculum and learning environment requirements recommend rest time.

"The national curriculum for pre-school institutions provides recommendations for rest time but does not mandate compulsory sleeping," added Eesmäe.

The way rest time is utilized is regulated by the kindergarten's organizational procedures. Eesmäe acknowledged that the views of kindergarten directors differ.

"The daily schedule in a specific kindergarten is approved by the kindergarten itself. Solutions must be reached through cooperation between kindergartens and parents. Some kindergartens already have functioning solutions in place," she said.

If some kindergartens cannot offer alternatives during nap time due to a lack of space or staff, the Ministry of Education confirms that addressing this issue is not within their responsibility.

"HTM, as a policy maker and legislator, cannot take on such micro-level organizational tasks. Preschool education is the responsibility and organization of local governments," said Eesmäe, adding that facilities, conditions and staffing vary.

"The legislature has created opportunities – there doesn't have to be a nap time; there can be rest time. Just as the law grants great freedom to preschool teachers in organizing their teaching and choosing methods, the organizational aspect is more a decision for the institution than the municipality," Eesmäe explained, emphasizing the need to involve parents in setting up the work arrangements.

HTM's representative concluded that if a head of an institution sees a need or desire, they will find a way to reorganize the work.

Signe Tamm believes that the number of kindergartens offering alternatives to nap time is increasing. Recently, Päikesejänku Kindergarten received a child from another kindergarten who had left the previous place due to inflexible nap policies, but Tamm considers such cases to be exceptions.

"Kindergartens are currently experiencing significant changes and are reorganizing their work. Afternoon rest time is one of the topics that many directors are addressing," she confirmed.

The issue of children's nap time has also been addressed by the chancellor of justice, who, in an opinion from 2019, stated that a child's rights must be considered in kindergarten, even if only one child does not want to sleep during nap time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!