Narva's first modern kindergarten building in over 30 years now complete

The first modern kindergarten building to have been constructed in Narva for over than 30 years is now complete. Previously known for schooling children from the city's Estonian-speaking community, the Punamütsikes Kindergarten has now been renamed as Narva Old Town (Vanalinn) Kindergarten, and is open for children of all linguistic backgrounds.

The modern kindergarten building was constructed next to Narva's Estonian High School (Narva Eesti Gümnaasium) and Narva Basic School (Narva Eesti Põhikool). Together, these three educational establishments form an Estonian-language educational center in the predominantly Russian-speaking border town.

"It certainly makes parents feel better that Narva has managed to build a modern kindergarten. It will definitely be the most beautiful and modern kindergarten in Estonia, and provide good preparation for [children to attend] the school next door," said Mayor of Narva Jaan Toots (Center).

The children who have moved to the new kindergarten, previously attended the Punamütikse Narva Estonian Kindergarten, which has been the kindergarten for children from the city's Estonian-speaking community for many years.

It will now be called "Narva Vanalinna lasteaed ("Narva Old Town Kindergarten"), with the word "Estonian," from the previous name, which referred to both language and ethnicity, is no longer included.

"I would definitely add 'Estonian' to [the name.] Then, those children whose mother tongue is Estonian would definitely find their way to this kindergarten, because it is the only kindergarten in Narva with teachers who speak Estonian as their first language." said Heli Adamovitš, former head teacher at Punamütsikes Kindergarten.

According to Jelena Kissin, head teacher of the new kindergarten, kindergartens in Narva can no longer be divided along ethnic lines. Most of the children attending the Vanalinn kindergarten come from Russian-speaking families.

"Since everyone is moving to Estonian [as the only language of instruction in education], I wouldn't say that ours is Estonian and the others are different. All are equal. We have all children here, everyone has the right to a place in this kindergarten, and there are not many Estonian speakers in Narva," said Kissin.

At the same time, everyone agrees that having a modern kindergarten in the city is additionally beneficial in attracting people to live and work in Narva.

The City of Narva has spent over €6 million to build the kindergarten, which has places for 130 children.

