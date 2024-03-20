Tallinn's Stroomi to get beach house with observation deck next year

Next summer, a new temporary wooden beach house with an observation deck will be built at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach.

A wooden modular house will be installed on the beach for up to five years, Tallinn said on Wednesday. Its features are based on feedback from local residents and include an observation deck, sauna, washing facilities, toilets, and space for a cafe.

A temporary solution has been found as the city failed to find a developer for the project that won the architectural competition in 2020, Manuela Pihlap, the district governor of Põhja-Tallinn, said.

"Building a grand beach house is not feasible in the current economically challenging period, so a new compact modular house that integrates with the beach park will be established as a temporary solution," Pihlap said.

Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik said the temporary building can be repurposed after its stint at Stroomi comes to an end.

The new beach house will be completed by the summer of 2025.

The design of the wood temporary beach house at Stroomi beach. Source: Tallinn City Government

