Kallas: Russia defeat in Ukraine necessary to avoid World War III

While in Brussels this week, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) gave an interview to several European publications, in which she said a Russian defeat in Ukraine would help avoid a potential third world war.

"[If] Russia [were to] lose this war, then we don't have to worry about the Third World War," Kallas told several media outlets, including EUobserver, in an interview ahead of Wednesday's European Council.

"We want to have peace, but we want to have sustainable peace and peace on Russia's term is not sustainable," Kallas added.

The Estonian PM also pointed out, that the difference between the start of World War II and what is happening now is that Ukraine is "fighting and standing."

"That's why the war hasn't progressed any further, [but] if Ukraine falls, it's going to be all over Europe."

Kallas also spoke about her plans for the future, her decision to increase defense spending, as well as the importance of helping Ukraine and enhancing European security.

