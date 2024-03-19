Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

Kaja Kallas and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) discussed supporting Ukraine and increasing Europe's defense capabilities with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Tuesday.

Ukraine urgently needs weapons and ammunition, Kallas said in a statement. She acknowledged Germany's significant role in supporting the country and ensuring European security.

The prime minister said more changes have taken place in Germany over the last two years, than in the previous 30. This has brought the country closer to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania than ever before. She thanked Scholz for Germany's commitment to protecting the Baltic region. 

At the meeting, Kallas stressed the need to invest more in Europe's defense readiness and to get the defense industry up and running with greater speed.

"We have a choice between investing more in defense or risking the future of the whole free world. To make such large and urgent investments, one option is not only to increase defense spending, but also to take out a common EU loan," the prime minister said.  

The free world's military, political and economic support for Ukraine must continue to be unwavering, she added.

Estonia and Germany agree that the profits from frozen Russian assets must be used to support Ukraine.

"But it is necessary to find a solution so that the frozen assets themselves can be used to help Ukraine," said Kallas. 

Kallas and Scholz also attended the Friedrich August von Hayek Foundation conference, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the publication of the influential economist's popular work "The Road to Serfdom". 

The Estonian prime minister also gave a speech at the conference.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

