Over €100,000 already lost to fake social media account scams in 2024

Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
More than €100,000 has been stolen in scams connected to fake social media accounts from well-known companies this year, and the problem is only getting worse.

More than 20 accounts advertising Tallinn Airport discounts can be viewed online, and seemingly offering very good deals. But these are fakes. As soon as one is taken down another appears.

One fake offer, supposedly offering customers the opportunity to buy lost luggage for €2, has been so convincing people have approached the airport's information desk trying to claim the "deal".

Eneli Rohtla, Tallinn Airport's communication specialist, said the airport does not offer this service. "We always return the baggage to the airline, which in turn returns it to the passenger. We do not have a big lost luggage warehouse here," she said.

Similar scams have been seen in other countries.

Other schemes try and target personal data. A fake account for Tallinn Transport claims to sell green transport cards to anyone for €2.90 which then entitles the purchaser to free rides. But this does not exist, only residents of the capital are entitled to free public transport.

"TLT never sells or offers through its website the possibility to buy a discounted or full-price public transport ticket," said Tarmo Lai, director of Tallinn Transport's Management Center.

Sporting goods chain Decathlon has also been the victim of scam accounts. On one site, after filling in a form, customers can participate in a lottery. The winning prize is being able to purchase a brand new pair of Nike sneakers for €2.

While this might sound like a small loss, the criminals have gained access to the buyer's bank data.

Vjatšeslav Milenin, head of the serious crimes department of the Northern Prefecture, said there have already been dozens of victims this year. The amount of money lost is over €100,000. In most cases, the lost money cannot be recovered.

If you see a fake page, you should inform the police and RIA.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

