More and more Virumaa residents falling victim to scams

Cases are on the rise of scammers in Estonia using various pretexts to get people to send money via postal terminal. In Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties alone, five people reported falling victim to scams this week.

Of the five people in the Virumaa region to report being scammed to the police, the biggest loss was suffered by a victim who deposited €13,000 in a postal terminal.

"These are mostly elderly Russian-speaking folks who are called and who go along in good faith with the scammers' story to transfer that money," said Aleksander Mark, operational manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) East Prefecture.

"Five cases have been registered in the East Prefecture so far, with damages totaling €34,000," he added.

The PPA official called on people to talk to elderly loved ones and acquaintances about cases like these.

"[Our] message is to call your elderly parents, acquaintances, loved ones and tell them about these cases, and tell them not to just lightly send anyone money, whether by postal terminal or in person," he stressed.

