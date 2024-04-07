More and more Virumaa residents falling victim to scams

News
Euros (photo is illustrative).
Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
News

Cases are on the rise of scammers in Estonia using various pretexts to get people to send money via postal terminal. In Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties alone, five people reported falling victim to scams this week.

Of the five people in the Virumaa region to report being scammed to the police, the biggest loss was suffered by a victim who deposited €13,000 in a postal terminal.

"These are mostly elderly Russian-speaking folks who are called and who go along in good faith with the scammers' story to transfer that money," said Aleksander Mark, operational manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) East Prefecture.

"Five cases have been registered in the East Prefecture so far, with damages totaling €34,000," he added.

The PPA official called on people to talk to elderly loved ones and acquaintances about cases like these.

"[Our] message is to call your elderly parents, acquaintances, loved ones and tell them about these cases, and tell them not to just lightly send anyone money, whether by postal terminal or in person," he stressed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

Tommy Cash, nublu to play Europe Day concert in Tallinn's Freedom Square

13:17

Estonian defmin seeks approval for four defense industry development bills

12:12

More and more Virumaa residents falling victim to scams

11:07

Estonia cosigns joint call for Georgia to drop 'Russian Law'

09:53

Estonia's LGBT+ organizations involved in shaping forthcoming action plan

09:14

Flo Kasearu's Queendom: 'I AM DEAD' and other artist survival strategies

06.04

Mihhail Kõlvart: There are now only two opposition parties left in Estonia

06.04

Extensive pollution slick discovered on Pärnu River

06.04

State high schools exams halted as IT system fails to cope with workload

06.04

Eneli Jefimova makes Stockholm finals with strongest time

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.04

Moscow's pressure, chaos during transfer of assets to Russian church in Estonia

06.04

Gallery: Elron's new Škoda trains start their journey north

04.04

Russia's GPS interference over Estonia ramps up

06.04

Mihhail Kõlvart: There are now only two opposition parties left in Estonia

06.04

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

06.04

State high schools exams halted as IT system fails to cope with workload

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo