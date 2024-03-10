Swindlers using WhatsApp and involving couriers in schemes

Financial fraudsters have been actively using the WhatsApp application for some time, but now they are increasingly making calls through it and have also involved couriers in the latest scam schemes, Citadele bank warned.

According to the bank, fraudsters have recently been particularly active, calling as police, security or bank employees through the WhatsApp application and informing people that there is a problem with their bank card data and the card needs to be replaced.

The fraudsters claim that a courier or bank employee will come with a new card, but before that, the old bank card and PIN code must be handed over to the courier. This type of scam is currently particularly prevalent in Latvia.

"No bank would ever offer such a courier service, and under no circumstances should PIN codes or bank access data be disclosed to bank employees or couriers," said Viktor Tkatšenko, head of Citadele's anti-money laundering department.

He added that if a bank card has expired or there is a need to replace it, a new card is sent by mail, with the card and the PIN code arriving in separate letters.

Another common scheme involves fraudsters writing and persistently calling from multiple numbers on WhatsApp to inform the bank client that they have allegedly fallen victim to fraudsters, hence updating the account number is necessary to ensure the safety of funds. Messages are also sent stating that it is not possible to make bank transfers until personal data is updated.

In reality, banks do not communicate with clients via WhatsApp, but if one provides their internet banking details to a fraudster, they can later be used, for example, to take out loans and purchase goods on installment.

Furthermore, scams continue where individuals pose as police or security service employees and notify of viruses or other technical problems on the computer, asking to install the AnyDesk application. This gives fraudsters control over the victim's computer.

To avoid falling victim to fraud, attention should be paid to the name of the link from which the message arrives, as it always differs from the original service provider's website address. Additionally, the texts of scam messages often contain errors, as they are translated using Google or artificial intelligence. However, the main point is that no government agency or their representatives will press for quick action in phone conversations and emails or ask to share bank account access or card details, the bank emphasized.

In Estonia, last year, police were notified of a total of 747 instances of investment or bank fraud, with total losses of slightly more than €5 million. Cases of bank fraud were reported almost 480 times, with total losses of €2 million.

