NATO equipment on display to mark alliance's 75th anniversary

This week, NATO soldiers stationed in Estonia will showcase their equipment across the country to mark the anniversary of the defense alliance's 75 anniversary.

While March 29 marked 20 years in the alliance for Estonia, April 4 marks 75 years since NATO was founded. The events are being celebrated through a series of community days where the public can meet troops and military equipment.

This week, community days will be held between 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. in Tartu (April 1), Võru (April 2), Pärnu (April 3) and in Tallinn at the park by Stroomi Beach on April 4. Last week, events took place in Jõhvi and Sillamäe in Eastern Estonia.

Equipment on display includes a Challenger 2 tank, M270 multiple launch rocket system, Griffon armored personnel carriers and the U.S. HIMARS missile system.

There will also be music from the British Army's band the Pipes and Drums and food will be provided by British field cooks.

It is also possible to take part in games and learn about NATO activities, the Estonian Defense League and youth organizations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!