Opinion journey general principles to make it to the climate law

Eesti Energia power plant chimneys.
Eesti Energia power plant chimneys. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
General principles of how to shape climate policy sounded at the Arvamusrännak (Opinion Journey) series of events will be reflected in Estonia's planned climate law, event coordinator Silver Sillak said.

Public discussions of the climate law or the so-called Opinion Journey events are taking place all over Estonia between March and April. Silver Sillak, coordinator of the series of events for the Ministry of Climate, talked to Vikerraadio about how ideas generated in community centers will make it to the law.

Information about the events still to be held is available at the arvamusrannak.ee website under "avalikud arutelud." Two more events will be held in Mooste and Rapla in April.

In addition to public meetings, a number of semi-private events will be held where the participants are by invitation only.

In terms of what might come out of these discussions, Sillak said that three types of proposals are expected. One group covers things that can be considered in the climate law right away.

"Since the climate law, following the example of other countries, will not be very long and is more like a framework law, the second type of proposals are those we can discuss and take into account when, based on the climate law, other sectoral laws or development plans start to be amended. These changes will begin in the near future, and we will return to these proposals then," Sillak said, adding that the third group, which will likely see few entries, covers proposals the execution of which is unrealistic.

He said that more important proposals will be discussed during an opinion journey seminar to be held in early May when the events' local organizers will be invited to the ministry and given the chance to meet with undersecretaries and other policy shapers.

"After that, we will come out with the climate law bill and explanatory memorandum," Sillak noted, agreeing that the timeline is ambitious.

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

