Government to rationalize unemployment benefits funding sources

news
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
news

Government plans to rationalize the unemployment benefits system so that the sole source of those benefits will be the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) will save the state around €70 million over four years, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The reforms would remove what is argued to be duplication in the system, where the unemployed also receive benefits which are funded by the state but do not depend on contributions, as well as potentially eliminating those benefits funded by local government.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is financed by employer and employee contributions.

The change would lead to a proportionate rise in expenses to the fund which could potentially be passed on in higher required contributions.

Ulla Saar, deputy secretary general for employment at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, told AK: "At present we have an unemployment allowance system paid from the state budget plus also social aid to those in need paid via local government."

"These are in essence twin social aid schemes which are very similar. It is neither effective nor sensible for the state to maintain two similar schemes," Saar went on.

Meelis Paavel, head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, opposed a hike in the contribution rate, however.

He said: "Personally, I would not support an increase in the unemployment insurance premium rate."

"The [state] budget would become out of balance, and the deficit would deepen in the coming years. /.../ Any solution will be used to finance this scheme or new situation is a matter which needs to be discussed," Paavel added

Proponents say the change would save the state €11 million next year and up to €60 million over the following three years.

At the same time, the costs of unemployment insurance to the Unemployment Insurance Fund would rise first to €23 million, and then to €47 million, while social aid expenses would rise by €1 million and €1.7 million respectively, next year, and the following three years.

Another change would mean individuals could also receive benefits if they were to leave their job voluntarily, AK reported.

Representing employees, the Trade Unions' Confederation (Ametiühingute keskliit) said it believes that the situation for individuals who become unemployed will not worsen as a result of the planned reforms.

"It would actually becomes clearer," Jaan-Hendrik Toomel, the confederation's policy secretary, told AK.

"Indeed, discussions are ongoing about how to proceed from this point. Currently, there are still people who would pay into the unemployment insurance but are not covered by its benefits," he said.

"From the perspective of workers and/or trade unions, it should be the case that everyone who contributes to the system has the right to benefit from that system, while other measures could indeed be placed under social aid," Toomel went on.

Currently, those who become unemployed can receive both unemployment insurance benefits and unemployment allowances.

In order to qualify for insurance benefits, a 1.6 percent insurance premium is deducted from base wages, with the amount of benefit relating to that wage.

However, the state-provided unemployment allowance of €362 per month does not require individual insurance contributions.

According to a draft law prepared by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, only the unemployment contributory insurance would remain.

Those who have not paid unemployment insurance premiums for a six-month period, would move into the social assistance bracket.

Ulla Saar of the economic affairs ministry said: "The number of applicants for social aid may very well rise as a result of this reform, but the state will also allocate funds to that end."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Toomas Pott.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Government to rationalize unemployment benefits funding sources

14:49

Madis Müller: Inflation slowing as the economy shows signs of gains in momentum

14:35

Parempoolsed announces European Parliament elections candidate list

14:16

Jürgen Ligi: I won't put my name to the Tallinn coalition agreement

14:16

Johan-Kristjan Konovalov elected new Viljandi mayor

13:33

Prime minister in Warsaw: Support for Ukraine must be based on will to win

12:54

Fencing team coach: Katrina Lehis should not compete in European champs

12:11

Estonia's women tennis players beat Kosovo

11:28

Kristin Tattar leads after day one in Arkansas

10:45

Henry Drell instrumental in Chicago Bulls win in Washington

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

12.04

ISS director: Russian influence activities in Estonia have become harsher

12.04

Minister to propose classing Moscow Patriarchate church as terror organization

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

12.04

Road speeds rising across Estonia on Friday

12.04

ISS yearbook highlights risks of Russian citizens working in Estonian IT sector

11.04

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo