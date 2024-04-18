Estonia's unemployment scheme change could mean higher insurance premiums

News
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The new unemployment benefit scheme will set the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa, EUIF) back an additional €45 million a year – current funding for which is insufficient. Increasing unemployment insurance premiums may be the answer.

A bill drawn up by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) will abolish state-funded unemployment benefits (töötutoetus), leaving only the unemployment insurance benefit (töötuskindlustushüvitis) paid by the EUIF. The latter is funded via unemployment insurance premiums (töötuskindlustusmaksed) currently paid at a rate of 1.6 percent by employees and 0.8 percent by employers.

The new bill will partially expand the current range of recipients of this benefit to cover those previously receiving unemployment benefits, however, the fund currently doesn't have enough money to cover the results of the change.

EUIF CEO Meelis Paavel told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday that following this planned change, the fund would require an additional €23 million in funding in 2025 and around €45 million annually after that.

"And as a result, our options are to either review our expenses, namely the budget for benefits and services, or then increase [insurance] premiums or figure out some sort of other arrangements," Paavel acknowledged.

Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) chair and EUIF supervisory board member Kaia Vask confirmed that the supervisory board likewise estimates that the EUIF doesn't currently have enough money for this.

"The EUIF is currently in pretty good financial shape, but if it has to take on a larger number of those currently receiving unemployment benefits, then of course it will impact the EUIF's financial position," she acknowledged.

Thus the fund's supervisory board must come up with a solution for how to bridge this budget gap.

"We'll start discussing unemployment insurance premiums in August," Vask noted. "We still have some time until then, and hopefully other alternatives will still be found so that unemployment insurance premiums don't have to be raised to fund these additional costs. In light of all these tax hikes, we cannot be content with that."

Fellow EUIF supervisory board member and Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETKL) chief Arto Aas agreed that insurance premiums should not be increased.

Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200), likewise a member of the supervisory board, says that the Ministry of Finance's summer economic forecast will indicate the need for cash.

"I'm not going to deny that based on the current spring forecast, as we're looking ahead now already, it may become necessary to raise unemployment insurance premiums, but things may not necessarily pan out that way," Riisalo noted.

"In fact, it would be possible to cover this [funding gap] from three sources," he continued. "In addition to hiking premiums, we could also utilize the EUIF's reserves, and on top of that we can also look at our so-called labor market services and training – perhaps it's more sensible to streamline some things there."

What kinds of new premiums the EUIF could be looking at in this case, however, is not yet known.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:38

City of Pärnu submits two different plans on transition to Estonian-only education

13:27

QUIZ | How well do you know birds in Estonia?

13:09

Prime minister to European Council: Iran strikes prove west can defend Ukraine

12:01

Estonia's unemployment scheme change could mean higher insurance premiums

11:56

Riigikogu statement stops short of tying Moscow Patriarchate to terrorism

11:32

Parties fail to agree on how to improve fiscal situation

10:58

Individual convicted of fraud seeks nearly €1 million damages over Delfi article

10:17

New Tallinn art exhibition highlights stories of Ukrainian refugees

09:37

Ministry of Climate has given up on traffic violations points system

09:14

Parents ask kids to record goings-on at kindergarten using smart watches

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

06:48

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

17.04

Center Party suspects rules broken during Tallinn mayoral vote

17.04

SDE leader: Wealthier people want to contribute more in taxes

16.04

Tallinn commuter belt development could increase population by 8,000

17.04

Finnish pension cuts to have little impact on people in Estonia

17.04

Heads of Merko and LHV made €50,000 a month last year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo