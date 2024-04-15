Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

News
Estonian Embassy building, in Moscow.
Estonian Embassy building, in Moscow. Source: KAOS Arhitektid
News

On Monday, Russia declared an Estonian diplomat persona non grata and gave them a week to leave the country. The move was in response to Tallinn expelling a Russian embassy worker last month

"Estonia's chargé d'Affaires in Russia was summoned today and was presented with a note in which an Estonian diplomat was declared persona non grata and must leave Russia within a week," said Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

He said the expulsion was in retaliation for Estonia expelling a Russian diplomat on March 19.

At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Russian embassy had interfered in the internal matters of Estonia in an unacceptable way, more specifically in the judicial process, acquiring documents from a criminal case and contributing to their publication on Russian social media

"We will not tolerate nor accept any interference in Estonia's internal matters and will respond to these kinds of situations in a quick and concrete manner. By expelling the diplomat, we are demonstrating that Estonia will not allow any actions orchestrated by a foreign state on its territory," Tsahkna said at the time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Tallinn's city media papers, TV channels to stop at end of May

18:25

Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

18:24

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

17:55

Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran after Israel attacks

17:23

Deputy mayor: Tallinn mulling building parking garages in sleeping districts

16:52

Tallinn unveils plans for new Põhja-Tallinn school development

16:32

New Tallinn city leaders not planning to completely ditch kindergarten fees

16:18

17-year-old Estonian Jaspar Vaher second at ERC Junior rally in Hungary

15:40

Folk trio Trad.Attack! kick off tenth anniversary year with Estonian tour

15:01

Bats hibernating in basements, cellars mapped at 79 sites around Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

14.04

Gallery: City council elects Jevgeni Ossinovski new mayor of Tallinn

08:16

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

14.04

Estonian resident aboard ship seized by Iranian forces in Hormuz Strait

08:38

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

14:40

Estonia still seeking air defenses from NATO allies

14:59

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo