Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

On Monday, Russia declared an Estonian diplomat persona non grata and gave them a week to leave the country. The move was in response to Tallinn expelling a Russian embassy worker last month

"Estonia's chargé d'Affaires in Russia was summoned today and was presented with a note in which an Estonian diplomat was declared persona non grata and must leave Russia within a week," said Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

He said the expulsion was in retaliation for Estonia expelling a Russian diplomat on March 19.

At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Russian embassy had interfered in the internal matters of Estonia in an unacceptable way, more specifically in the judicial process, acquiring documents from a criminal case and contributing to their publication on Russian social media

"We will not tolerate nor accept any interference in Estonia's internal matters and will respond to these kinds of situations in a quick and concrete manner. By expelling the diplomat, we are demonstrating that Estonia will not allow any actions orchestrated by a foreign state on its territory," Tsahkna said at the time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!