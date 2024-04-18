Basic school final exams to take place earlier from next year

The Ministry of Education and Research has published the timetable of the 2024/2025 academic year's basic and high school final exams, which reveals that the former will be moved up compared to previous years.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) mentioned that from the learner's perspective, the process was not logically ordered – high school entrance exams took place before the completion of basic school final exams.

The period for final exams begins at the end of April, and the exams for high schools and basic schools do not overlap. Educational institutions can consider the results of basic school final exams during admissions and plan the admission process so that only interviews are held and tests are conducted according to the specifics of their school or educational direction, the Ministry of Education announced.

"The decision on whether next year's basic school final exams will be conducted electronically or on paper will be made in the coming weeks, after the completion of a risk analysis by the Education and Youth Board (Harno) and the consolidation of feedback from schools," the Ministry of Education responded to an ERR inquiry. "Harno will definitely also inform the public about this."

Admissions to both high school and vocational secondary education will take place after the basic school final exams. In all educational institutions where there are vacancies in secondary education after the initial admissions, there is an obligation to open for continued admissions.

The ministry noted that due to these changes, schools may need to reorganize some educational activities in the final class of basic school. At the school level, attention is also needed for the allocation of class hours in the spring semester of the final grade of basic school, where it is necessary to find a suitable and manageable distribution both for adequate preparation for the final exams and for acquiring the learning outcomes of other subjects.

The final exam times can be found at Harno's website (in Estonian).

