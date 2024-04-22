Estonian Business and Innovation Agency average wages top €3,600

Euros (photo is illustrative).
Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
In 2023, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA), formed in the merger of Enterprise Estonia and KredEx, employed 392 people, with average monthly wages up €380 on year to total €3,616.

EISA employed an average of 392 employees last year, up from 364 in 2022.

The agency's average monthly wage has increased rapidly as well. According to EISA's annual report, a total of €16.5 million was paid out in employee wages and €477,000 in board member wages.

These figures indicated an average monthly wage at EISA of €3,616. Exclusive of board member wages, the agency's average monthly wage totaled €3,556.

In 2022, EISA's average wages stood at €3,236, or €3,180 exclusive of the wages of four members of the managing board.

Last year, EISA's operating costs totaled €91.5 million and operating expenses €88 million. Communication, cultural and other event costs accounted for the largest share of the agency's operating costs, with more than €19.2 million spent last year.

In 2023, EISA supported 472 projects with a total of €99 million, as well as issued 517 loans and guarantees.

The joint agency known since January 2022 as the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) was formed in the merger of Enterprise Estonia and KredEx, a move expected to result in significant cost savings.

In late April 2021, the Estonian government made the decision to merge the two agencies as part of its state reform action plan. That year, the merger ran the state €144,000.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

