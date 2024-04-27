Eighth Tallinn Coffee Festival takes place this weekend

A latte-type coffee being served (photo is illustrative).
A latte-type coffee being served (photo is illustrative). Source: Fahmi Fakhrudin / Unsplash
The eighth edition of Tallinn's annual Coffee Festival is set to take place this weekend (April 27-28) in the Estonian capital. The main goal of the festival is to promote coffee culture and the art of coffee-making in Estonia.

According to a press release, Tallinn Coffee Festival is a gathering place for coffee masters, coffee enthusiasts, and the community to celebrate one of the world's most beloved beverages – coffee.

4,610 people attended last year's edition of the festival, which not only caters for those who love coffee, but even people who prefer other beverages including tea and cocoa.

The festival also provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn something new about the coffee world and cheer on top-notch coffee artisans in a series of different competitions.

There are also ample opportunities to try new coffee flavors and learn about various coffee-making techniques.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

