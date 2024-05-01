Estonian leaders mark EU accession 20th anniversary

European Union membership expanded opportunities for mobility, work, and study, increased general welfare and the economy, and ensured national security, Estonia's top politicians said on the 20th anniversary of Estonia's accession.

On May 1, 2004, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia joined the union, taking it from 15 members to 25 in the "big bang" enlargement.

Polling shows 84 percent of Estonia's population supports EU membership, a statement from the government said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) stressed the benefits of membership.

"The European Union is constantly evolving, and for 20 years, we have played a significant role in shaping this development. We are trusted partners; our opinions are valued, and our views are considered," she said. "Estonia's accession to the European Union has been a success story, enabling us to now assist other countries, including Ukraine, in their journey towards EU membership."

Kallas said the economy and average salaries have increased nearly four times since joining the European Union.

"With the support of the European Union, we have made substantial investments in various areas of our country's development and infrastructure, ensuring a high quality of life and safety for our people in Estonia," the prime minister said.

She also noted that joining the European Union and the Schengen Area provided the people of Estonia with the freedom to travel, study, and work in other Member States as well.

"Let us remember that the European Union is not 'them' out there in Brussels. The European Union is us," Kallas said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) highlighted the security aspects of European Union membership and underscored Estonia's commitment to promoting EU openness.

"Belonging to the European family has provided Estonia with the assurance that we will never stand alone again," he said, adding this is particularly important during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Therefore, we firmly support the continuation of the European Union's open-door policy and are ready to share our experiences of EU accession with other countries aspiring to join the European Union family, including Ukraine, Moldova, and several Balkan countries," said Tsahkna.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said despite Estonia's lengthy membership, the country continues to find great role models within the EU to guide its social development.

"Estonia's EU membership serves as daily affirmation of our belonging to Europe alongside other independent and successful nations. Over the past 20 years, our membership has significantly contributed to the development of Estonian society and the state, as well as to the enhancement of our people's well-being," he said.

However, the minister also pointed out "there is still much work to be done" when it comes to equality.

"Our overall well-being has increased, but it has not been equally distributed to everyone. Therefore, our EU membership serves as a daily reminder of the ongoing need for effort – because as a nation, we don't measure ourselves against other countries who were forced with us under Soviet occupation, but rather against Northern and Western Europe. In this comparison, we are fortunate to have numerous role models to inspire us in advocating for equality, rights, and democracy," the minister said.

University of Tartu Narva College lit blue to mark the 20th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the EU. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Läänemets said today it is also Estonia's responsibility, drawing on our own experiences, to offer support to those aspiring to join the European Union, including Ukraine.

The presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also released a joint statement to mark the anniversary.

Gitanas Nauseda, Alar Karis, and Edgars Rinkevics said the Baltic States are "excellent proof" of how membership in the European Union empowers impressive modernization and economic progress.

"This is our reality that we want to share," they said stressing their support for Ukraine and Moldova to join.

